Leeds Festival has announced an additional 27 names set to perform at this years’ event at Bramham Park.

Taking on the BBC Introducing Stage, some of what the festival describes as “the hottest up and coming artists” including Matilda Mann, HotWax, Pixey and Antony Szmierek will perform along with established acts like Billie Eilish and Sam Fender at the bank holiday event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the festival said: “The BBC Introducing Stage at Reading & Leeds plays a crucial role in propelling UK acts to new heights. Over half of the 2023 lineup, including Yard Act, Bilk, The Snuts, Georgia, The Amazons, Don Broco, and Easy Life, have risen from the Introducing Stage with monumental slots and support from the platform on their journeys.

“The stage has also previously witnessed jaw-dropping surprise sets from superstars like Ed Sheeran, The 1975, Loyle Carner and many more. It's a must-stop for fans embarking on a musical exploration, where they might discover the next big star or experience a once-in-a-lifetime surprise from a huge artist.”

The festival's late night party has also got even bigger with the Anachronica line-up including BP, Bakey, Dr Dubplate and more.

Earlier this week, Main Stage West headliner Lewis Capaldi cancelled all his tour dates including his Leeds Festival performance after experiencing issues with his mental and physical health at this years’ Glastonbury Festival. Festival organisers Festival Republic said they are “working hard to book a replacement”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Festival 2023 returns to Bramham Park on August 15 to 27 with acts including The Killers, Becky Hill and Imagine Dragons perform at the bank holiday event.

Leeds Festival 2023 BBC Introducing Stage line-up:

Leeds Festival has announced the 2023 line-up for the BBC Introducing Stage. Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY