Therefore, if you are planning a stag or hen party, there are plenty of different options when it comes to celebrating upcoming nuptials. The city’s lively nightlife scene provides a variety of options for drinking adventures, meanwhile there are also a series of activity-based options that do not have to revolve around alcohol.

Take a look through our list of ideas for your next pre-wedding celebration in Leeds.

Axe throwing

There is something for everyone in Leeds. Image: Steve Riding

If you want to get competitive and take on your friends, axe throwing might be the perfect option. Whistle Punks Urban Axe Throwing, based in Millennium Square, allow people to test their aim by throwing axes at a target. If that is not enticing enough, they also serve pizzas and craft beer.

Otley Run

The bar crawl is a staple of the Leeds drinking scene and is ideal for stag and hen parties. Otley runners traditionally don their favourite fancy dress outfit before visiting various venues along the trail. Want to get to know the trail? An interactive map of all the stops was published online last year.

Visit the gender inclusive lap dancing club

Whiskey Down in Leeds city centre is a gender inclusive lap dancing club, serving an extensive range of over 100 whiskeys. Over 20 dancers work at the venue each night and large parties can be catered for.

Retro gaming

Lovers of old school arcade games might want to enjoy a trip to Kirkstall’s Arcade Club. Packed with classic favourites such as Pac-Man and SEGA Rally Championship 1995, a stag or hen party at Arcade Club would be a fun and nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Dreamboys strip show

Every Saturday, PRYZM plays host to the Dreamboys male strip show which the Dreamboys website claims “promises fantasy, flirtation and sizzling hot men that will leave you wanting more”.

Treetop challenge

Your stag or hen party could be taken to new heights with Go Ape’s ‘Tree Top Adventure’ at Temple Newsam. Crossings include the Flying Carpets and the Tibetian Bridge, and there is also a zipwire zoom from the tops of the trees to the forest floor.

Bottomless brunch

Never doubt a classic. Bottomless brunches have become incredibly popular in recent years and there is a wide variety of bottomless brunch venues to choose from in Leeds. Whether you want to indulge in cocktails or sample some prosecco, there is a brunch for everyone. The Yorkshire Evening Post has assembled a list of highly-rated bottomless brunches to help you settle on a location.

Life drawing

An option slightly further away from the ordinary would be life drawing. Various companies offer life drawing deals for groups, who can be guided through the drawing of a nude life model.

Beer tasting