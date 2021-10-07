Whistle Punks Urban Axe Throwing will be opening in Millennium Square this November.

Whistle Punks Urban Axe Throwing, in Millennium Square, will open to the public on Thursday, November 11.

The former All Bar One site will be transformed to house four throwing lanes.

All Whistle Punks experiences are designed for first time throwers and each lane has it’s very own instructor who guides players from novice to axe throwing whizz in 70 minutes.

Each 70 minute session consists of a quick safety brief, individual tuition and a tournament for everyone on the lane - all managed and scored by your very own instructor.

At the end of the session players can learn some trickshots, underarm and two axes at once included.

Chances to take profile pic worthy snaps are also included at the end of the session.

There will also be a bar serving sourdough pizza and craft drinks.

Whistle Punks Urban Axe Throwing co-founder, Jools Whitehorn, said: "I think a large part of the appeal is that it feels like something you shouldn’t be allowed to do.

"It’s a visceral experience which is physical without being too demanding.

"It all takes place in a very controlled environment under the close watch of our instructors, who create an exciting atmosphere and ensure everyone is staying safe.”

Individual tickets start at £20 (off peak) per person for 70-minutes throwing axes with an instructor.

Exclusive lanes can be booked from £200 (off peak) for a maximum of 10 players per lane.

It is for people aged 18 and above only.

Tickets are now on sale at www.whistlepunks.com

Address: Millennium Square, D, The Electric Press 4, Leeds LS2 3AD