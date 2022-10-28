From delicious eggs hollandaise to the perfect maple syrup pancakes, there are plenty of spots to enjoy a bottomless brunch in Leeds.
Here are seven of the best bottomless brunches in Leeds according to reviews left on Google.
1. Shears Yard
Shears Yard offers bottomless brunch for £30 per person for 90 minutes at the table. It is rated 4.4 stars out of five on Google reviews, and includes one course from the food menu and unlimited drinks from the drinks menu within that time frame. For the non drinkers, the brunch dishes are individually priced so soft drinks can be ordered outside the bottomless brunch set price.
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. East 59th Restaurant
East 59th offers a wonderful bottomless brunch, earning itself a four star rating on Google reviews. Select two courses including a main course with a starter or dessert from their A La Carte Menu, then add free flow bubbles or Bloody Mary’s for one and a half hours. Available: Tuesday-Thursday 12pm-9pm, Friday-Saturday 12pm-9.45pm, Sunday 12pm-3.45pm
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Manahatta
Perfect for parties or a small get together, Manahatta offers 90 minutes of free-flowing drinks to accompany meal choices. Rated four stars out of five for their delicious buttermilk pancakes and breakfast hash, choose the nearest Manahatta on their website for available brunch times.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. The Cosy Club
Rated 4.4 stars out of five on Google reviews, The Cosy Club offers bottomless brunch for £35 per person. Choose any breakfast dish from their menu and unlimited drinks for 90 minutes from time of ordering, available from 10am.
Photo: Tony Johnson