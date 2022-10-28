1. Shears Yard

Shears Yard offers bottomless brunch for £30 per person for 90 minutes at the table. It is rated 4.4 stars out of five on Google reviews, and includes one course from the food menu and unlimited drinks from the drinks menu within that time frame. For the non drinkers, the brunch dishes are individually priced so soft drinks can be ordered outside the bottomless brunch set price.

Photo: Tony Johnson