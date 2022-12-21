The interactive map should help revellers navigate their way along the route. Photo: Steve Riding

The 15-stop bar crawl has become something of a rite of passage for students in the city, who don their best fancy-dress and tackle the pubs and bars that stretch from Headingley and into the city centre throughout the day. The route has attracted its fair share of critics though, with locals complaining of drunken disorder, littering and more serious, violent crimes.

Groups of people in fancy dress can be often be spotted making their way down Headinley Lane on the two-and-a-half mile route, which starts at Woodies Ale House and ends in the centre at The Dry Dock.

