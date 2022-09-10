Located in the Sunny Bank Mills complex, it preserves history whilst also representing the future of the town centre as a stylish hub of modern vibrancy.

Whether you are a craft beer connoisseur or a novice who thought hops were just what bunnies did, you will feel welcome at Amity.

The design of the brewpub is sleek and beautifully simplistic, with sofas, high tables, bar stools and subtle lighting.

James Downing is Amity Brew Co's tap room manager. Image: James Hardisty

When the main seating area is full, as it was on my visit, customers can spill out into the brewhouse itself. The smell of yeast in the air might not be for everyone but drinking in the room the magic is made was a fun novelty.

There is also an outdoor seating area that was bustling in spite of a chill creeping in.

Me and my guest visited on a Thursday night, which unbeknownst to us was a quiz night.

I have crotchety tendencies, particularly when a casual midweek visit to a pub is overshadowed by overly enthusiastic karaoke singers or deafeningly enthusiastic pub quiz hosts.

However, the Amity hosts were jovial and entertaining without being overbearing and even though we turned up too late to participate, the quirky challenges thrown in as part of the quiz were amusing to observe.

Now, on to the beer.

Our first order was a Sunnybank, an American pale ale which went down a treat with its citrus notes and smooth taste. At 6%, it packed a punch too.

Next up was a Waterpistol, a drink I can confidently crown the star of the show. Bursting with hops and fruity notes, it was incredibly refreshing.

I also had a Festoon, a lager which pays homage to Amity's location. It is situated in the Festoon Rooms, where wool cloth was hung out on racks in festoons to shrink in the Sunny Bank Mill complex.

It was slightly too bitter for my taste but was certainly still drinkable.

Leaving Amity having only sampled three of their drinks almost feels wasteful, such is the variety they have on offer.

They have a range catering for different palettes and considering the strength of many of their drinks, I wouldn't say it is bad value at all, particularly if you opt to drink schooners (2/3 of a pint).

Service was impeccable too, and staff are happy to guide you if you are unsure about what to try.

Give Amity a go, you won't regret it.

Factfile

Address: Sunny Bank Mills, Unit 15-16, Festoon Rooms, 83-85 Town St, Farsley, Pudsey LS28 5UJ

Telephone: 07572 953655

Opening hours: Tuesday: Closed, Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 4–11pm, Friday: 3–11pm, Saturday: 12–11pm, Sunday: 12–8pm, Monday: Closed

Website: amitybrew.co

Scores:

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 9/10