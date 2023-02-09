An annual tradition in the city, the fair has been operating for three decades having first launched in 1992 as the first ever Valentine’s Fair in the UK. It has taken place every single year since, with the exception of 2021 when it could not go ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With the fair’s return imminent, the Yorkshire Evening Post has assembled all the information visitors need.

When will the fair be running?

The fair will open at 4pm on Friday, February 10. It will then run daily from 12pm through to 9:30pm until Sunday, February 19.

An annual tradition in the city, the fair has been operating for three decades having first launched in 1992. Image: Bruce Rollinson

Where will it be located?

It will be taking over Millennium Square, Victoria Gardens and Cookridge Street in the city centre.

What attractions will be there?

Visitors can enjoy a range of rides, attractions and games. There will be a huge swinging pendulum known as The Devil Rock, as well as 60° spinning ride The Superstar, the 40m-high Booster Ride, dodgems and the Leeds Wheel of Light. Food stalls will also be serving up fair favourites such as hot dogs, churros and donuts, as well as coffees and hot chocolate.

How much does it cost?

Entry to the site is free but there will be admission fees for rides and attractions. There will be discounts available for Leeds Card and Breeze Pass holders.

What has been said about the fair?

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy culture and education, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Valentine’s Fair retuning to Leeds and to be giving people a chance to enjoy such a fun, popular and spectacular event at the heart of the city centre. Events like this are a great way of bringing people together and showcasing what a vibrant, diverse and thriving city Leeds is.”