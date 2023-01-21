News you can trust since 1890
Millennium Square Leeds: Every gig coming to the outdoor space this summer including Kasabian, McFly and Bastille

Giants of various music genres are set to perform in Millennium Square this summer.

By Tom Coates
1 hour ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 1:02pm

The city centre space has already played host to an array of household names and its 2023 programme is star-studded. Many of the scheduled gigs are being hosted as part of the Sounds of the City series, which originated in Manchester and has expanded across the Pennines.

Information on all events can be found on the Millennium Square website. If you are looking to get some shows booked in for the summer, take a look through this list featuring every gig taking place in Millennium Square in 2023.

1. McFly

McFly will kick off the run of Sounds of the City gigs in Leeds on Thursday, July 6.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Kasabian

Kasabian will be performing as part of the Sounds of the City series on Friday, July 7.

Photo: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

3. Blossoms

Stockport five-piece Blossoms will be performing as part of the Sounds of the City series on Saturday, July 8, and will be bringing Miles Kane along as a special guest.

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

4. Bastille

Catchy pop hook producers Bastille will be bringing their catalogue of hits to Leeds on Thursday, July 13 as part of the run of Sounds of the City gigs.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

