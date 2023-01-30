The fair was originally located in Leeds city centre but has previously been hosted in locations such as Elland Road and Woodhouse Lane. However, for the second consecutive year, the attraction is set to be hosted in Leeds city centre.

The attraction will be running from Friday, February 10, until Sunday, February 19. It will be taking over Millennium Square, Victoria Gardens and Cookridge Street and will feature a range of rides, attractions and games. Rides on offer will include the 360° spinning ride The Superstar, as well as the 40m-high Booster Ride. Food stalls serving an array of treats will also be set up.

Roger Tuby of International Funfairs said: “We are so proud to not only have been involved in the first ever Valentine’s Fair in the UK but to be able to bring it back to its original home. Last year was exciting to be back in the city centre and we were so grateful to Leeds City Council for helping to make this happen. The advantage of being in the city centre is that it is so accessible to everyone with fantastic transport links and car parking options.”

The fair was first launched in 1992. Image: Leeds City Council

The fair was first launched in 1992 and has taken place every year since with the exception of 2021, when the Covid-19 pandemic caused it to be cancelled. Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy culture and education, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Valentine’s Fair retuning to Leeds and to be giving people a chance to enjoy such a fun, popular and spectacular event at the heart of the city centre. Events like this are a great way of bringing people together and showcasing what a vibrant, diverse and thriving city Leeds is.”