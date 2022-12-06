News you can trust since 1890
Leeds cafes: 15 of the best independent coffee shops in the city according to Google reviews

Whether you’re after a frothy cappuccino, a strong black espresso or an exclusive premium roast – there are plenty of coffee shops to choose from across Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
4 hours ago

To make your decision easier, we’ve rounded up 15 of the most highly-rated independent coffee joints in the city – according to Google reviews. These cafes all had a rating of 4.6/5 stars or higher, based on more than 100 reviews from customers.

1. 15 of the best coffee shops

Here is a pick of the best coffee shops in Leeds according to Google reviews from customers

Photo: National World

2. Kapow Coffee - Thornton’s Arcade

Kapow Coffee in Thornton's Arcade scored 4.9 stars from 139 reviews

Photo: Kando 360 Tours/Google

3. Fika North

Fika North in Far Headingley scored 4.8 stars from 289 reviews

Photo: Google

4. Stage Espresso & Brewbar

Stage Espresso & Brewbar in Great George Street scored 4.8 stars from 226 reviews

Photo: Google

