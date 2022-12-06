Leeds cafes: 15 of the best independent coffee shops in the city according to Google reviews
Whether you’re after a frothy cappuccino, a strong black espresso or an exclusive premium roast – there are plenty of coffee shops to choose from across Leeds.
To make your decision easier, we’ve rounded up 15 of the most highly-rated independent coffee joints in the city – according to Google reviews. These cafes all had a rating of 4.6/5 stars or higher, based on more than 100 reviews from customers.
