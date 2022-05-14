Figures from the UK Health Security Agency showed that Harehills South had a first jab uptake rate of just 38.5 per cent.

Current data shows that the first dose uptake rate has increased slightly in Harehills South but still remains below 50% at 38.6%.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Less than half in Harehills South have received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination. Credit: Leon Neal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

33% in the area have had second jabs and just 15% have a third dose or boosters and the NHS vaccination programme in Leeds have issued a reminder that the virus has not disappeared.

A spokesperson for the Leeds vaccination programme said: “Covid-19 hasn’t gone away and it’s only thanks to the vaccines that we have been able to get back to a more normal way of life.

"We’re continuing to urge anyone who hasn’t had a vaccine yet or who needs a second or booster dose to come forward, whether it’s at a walk-in clinic or booking an appointment on the national booking service.”

Although the data reported by Mail Online showed other areas with a first dose uptake rate lower than 50%, it also highlighted an uptake rate of 94.7% in Whickham and Whitley Bay North.

Life in the United Kingdom now bears semblance to life before March 2020 and there are no restrictions on the vast majority of daily activities.

The vaccine rollout was credited as a significant factor in the removal of restrictions and everyone aged five and over is still eligible for a first and second dose.

The vaccination programme in Leeds has managed to administer over 1.6 million doses but data suggests there is still reluctance among some members of the public.

Also in news: Leeds health chief issues measles warning after MMR vaccinations fall to lowest level in a decade

The vaccination programme spokesperson added: “Partners across the city have been working together to ensure as many people as possible take up the offer of having the COVID-19 vaccine. We’ve had really good success with the vaccination programme in Leeds, with over 1.6 million doses administered so far.

“As in all major cities, there are some areas where take up is not as high as we’d like to see; we are continuing to do all we can to encourage people to come forward.

"This includes taking services directly into local communities and working with community organisations and leaders to make sure people have accurate information and the chance to discuss any concerns.