Eurovision 2023: Leeds ruled out of race to host song contest as Glasgow and Liverpool shortlisted

Leeds has been ruled out of the race to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 2:45 pm

Either or Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s competition on behalf of Ukraine, Eurovision has confirmed.

The announcement means that Leeds, along with Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield, are out of the race.

The five cities were shortlisted along with Glasgow and Liverpool last month.

The final decision on who will host Eurovision 2023 will be made “within weeks”, organisers said.

Martin Österdahl, executive supervisor for the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) would like to warmly thank all the seven British cities that put so much effort and enthusiasm into their bids to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine.

"We very much appreciate their cooperation and the quality and creativity of all the bids received.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is the most complex TV production in the world with very specific logistical requirements to accommodate around 40 delegations and thousands of crew, volunteers, press and fans.

Leeds has been ruled out of the race to host Eurovision 2023 at the First Direct Arena. Pictured inset: The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra of Ukraine.

“We’re confident our final two cities are the best placed to meet this challenge and look forward to continuing our discussions to choose the one which will stage the world’s largest music event next May.”

Leeds City Council placed a bid to host the contest along with the First Direct Arena, hoping the competition would line up with LEEDS 2023, the city’s year of culture.

The final decision on the Host City of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be decided by the BBC in conjunction with the European Broadcasting Union.

