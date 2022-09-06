The contest will be held in the UK next year for the first time in a quarter of a century, with Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield joining Leeds on the six-strong shortlist of potential host cities.

Ukraine would have held the competition itself as this year’s Eurovision winner, but is unable to do so because of the Russian invasion.

There is a sense of growing optimism among senior figures in Leeds that their bid is a very strong contender, with the Department of Culture, Media and Sport due to announce the winner in the next couple of months.

Kalush Orchestra with their trophy and Ukraine's flags after winning on behalf of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Picture: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking at a meeting of Leeds City Council’s executive board, deputy leader Councillor Jonathan Pryor said: “We’ve one of the largest Ukrainian populations in West Yorkshire of around 5,000 people.

“This is Ukraine’s party that we’re offering host in our house.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate Ukrainian culture, while also giving the world that Yorkshire welcome. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity we can’t miss.

“Everywhere I’ve been in the city over the last few weeks, there’s been lots of excitement about potentially hosting this and it will be an amazing show.”

Coun Pryor said that hosting the contest would tie in with the city’s Leeds 2023 year of culture and its recent moves to twin with the under-fire Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Coun Pryor added: “The economic impact on any city hosting Eurovision is huge.

“While there will be a cost to Leeds hosting, the economic return will be enormous.”

Labour-run Leeds’ bid has being backed by the Conservative and Liberal Democrat opposition.

Tory group leader Andrew Carter told the meeting: “If this goes according to plan – and I think it will – and if we get it it will be a massive, massive economic plus for this city at a crucial time.

“And also, of course, people will enjoy it.”

Lib Dem group leader Stewart Golton said the Ukrainian emphasis of Leeds’ bid showed “humility”, adding: “I think the people of Leeds will be very happy to participate in that vein.”