Leeds wins place on final shortlist to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield have all made the shortlist of potential host cities.

Scott Mills joined Zoe Ball on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show to announce the news.

Singer Sam Ryder performs on behalf of The United Kingdom during the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2022. Picture: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the Eurovision shortlist was announced, Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of unscripted content, said: “We would like to thank all of the cities and regions that submitted bids to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. We have seven fantastic cities who we are taking through to the next round.

“Congratulations to Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield – it’s exciting to see such a breadth of bids going through from across the UK.

“We are committed to delivering a truly unique Song Contest that celebrates wonderful Ukraine and champions British music and creativity in all its diversity.”

Leeds City Council, together with the operators of the First Direct Arena in Leeds, have already been in touch with the Government and the BBC to discuss the potential plans.

The leader of Leeds City Council, James Lewis, and the council's executive member for economy and culture, Jonathan Pryor, said last month that the competition "could not come at a better time."

Ukraine were originally due to host the event in 2023 with Leeds keen to host in their honour.

Reacting to the news that Leeds had been shortlisted, Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said:

“I’m absolutely delighted that Leeds has been shortlisted to host Eurovision 2023 – it's an amazing city, bursting at the seams with vibrant creativity and would shine given the chance to host this event. The whole West Yorkshire region is a beacon of culture - from Bradford's city of culture in 2025, to Kirklees year of music in 2023.