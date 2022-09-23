Heralding the start of a year that will ‘let culture loose’ across all 33 wards of the city, LEEDS 2023 is inviting Leeds residents, and those who love Leeds, to be part of the special event on January 7.

‘The Awakening’ will celebrate Leeds’ past, present and future in a live show from the home of Leeds Rhinos.

With 15,000 tickets available, a special ballot opened today.

Kully Thiarai and Alan Lane at Headingley Stadium. (Photo: Jemma Mickleburgh)

LEEDS 2023 is asking Leeds people, wherever they live, to get creative and submit a piece of art to be in with a chance of gaining a pair of free tickets to the show.

Directed by Kully Thiarai, creative director and chief executive of LEEDS 2023 and Alan Lane, artistic director of Slung Low, ‘The Awakening’ will feature performances from a number of Leeds stars.

The event will be hosted by LEEDS 2023 chairwoman Gabby Logan MBE, alongside broadcaster Sanchez Payne, a trustee of LEEDS 2023 and former Leeds United footballer.

A number of Leeds artists are set to perform, including singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae, Poet Laureate Simon Armitage and band LYR.

There will be music from The Orchestra and Chorus of Opera North, UK rap and R&B artist Ntantu, Tabla and percussion maestro Inder Goldfinger and Leeds rapper Graft.

Also announced on the line-up are George Webster, TV presenter, actor and dancer, Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan and spoken word artist Testament, who will perform with musician, artist and songwriter Denmarc Creary.

Drawing on local talents with deep roots in the city, the creative team behind ‘The Awakening’ includes international choreographer and movement director, Lucy Hind, choreographer and principal of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance, Sharon Watson, and the UK’s leading show design studio, New Substance.

The LEEDS 2023 programme will be a three-part epic.

Three seasons will shape the year, with ‘awakening’ influencing Season One (January to April), ‘playing’ the focus of Season Two (May to August), and ‘dreaming’ a forward-looking end to the year (September to December).

LEEDS 2023 creative director Kully Thiarai said: “We are here, and together through the power of the imagination and our collective endeavours we will tell a new story of and with the people of Leeds.

"A city that is home to world-leading artists and arts organisation and brimming with everyday creativity and culture in all 33 wards.

“Creating a shared memory that, when we look back, we can proudly say, ‘Wow, that was us. Together we made an extraordinary year happen.’

“All that kicks off with ‘The Awakening’, a show only possible if everyone shares their individual act of creativity whatever that might be for them.”

How to get tickets

100 days before the year kicks off, a ballot has been opened and the general public are being asked to submit a piece of art that they have created to be in with a chance of securing a pair of free tickets for ‘The Awakening’.

Organisers are encouraging residents and anyone with a passion for the city to get creative in any way they wish to express themselves.

Paint splashes, doodles, portraits made of pasta, Lego sculptures, bus stop raps, cakes and papier mâché models; photographs, videos and audio recordings of anything and everything can be submitted to the ballot.

People can upload photos, audio, videos of their creations to www.leeds2023.co.uk. Those unable to submit online will be able to drop off their creations at yellow art boxes across Leeds.

'Creation Stations’ also will be available at Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre, White Rose Shopping Centre and at LEEDS 2023 headquarters on Brewery Wharf, where the public will be helped to create art works to enter into the ticket ballot.

November 25 is the deadline for submissions when 7,500 pieces of the public’s art will be selected at random to receive a pair of free tickets to a once in a lifetime experience. Their work will also feature in the opening show.

‘We’ll do it anyway’

LEEDS 2023 is the city’s response to the cancellation in 2017 of the UK's participation in the European Capital of Culture competition.

The city’s overwhelming response was to “do it anyway” and LEEDS 2023 has secured unprecedented cross-sector support from business, educational institutions, and public and private sector funders.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, deputy Leader and executive member for economy, culture and education at Leeds City Council, said: “Creativity is thriving in Leeds.

“From our schools and workplaces, through to our shopping centres and community spaces and parks, and everywhere else in between - we can’t wait to let culture loose in the city for our Year of Culture in 2023.

“Arts, creativity and culture will play a big part in bringing people together, now more than ever as we see more and more people affected by the cost of living crisis - we need and want to look forward to events we can share together in the city.

“I would encourage everyone who works, lives or has some connection to our amazing city to get involved and submit your own piece of artwork or creativity to be in with a chance to attend an unforgettable opening event.