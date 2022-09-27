Located within the heart of the city centre in Vicar Lane, the restaurant will open seven days a week, offering everything from lunch and afternoon tea to dinner, late-night cocktails and weekend brunch.

Serving theatrical drinks alongside a menu of Asian-inspired dishes, the venue will also host live DJ performances.

It will open on Tuesday October 18.

Reservations for The Ivy Asia, Leeds, are now live (Photo: Nick Harvey)

On arrival, diners will be met by The Ivy Asia’s signature green onyx flooring and the restaurant will feature two large cherry blossom trees and bespoke Paul Clifford artwork.

Guests can expect Asian fabrics, colourful wallpapers, vibrant artwork and antiques.

Alongside the main restaurant and bar, The Ivy Asia will also boast mezzanine-level seating and a sushi bar, where dishes will be prepared before diners’ eyes.

The Leeds kitchen will be overseen by The Ivy Collection’s executive chef Simon Gregory and head chef Tom Crocker, with dishes taking inspiration from cuisines spanning the continent of Asia.

The Ivy Asia will serve food inspired by cuisines across the continent

Tom said: “I am incredibly proud to be part of such an exciting new addition to Leeds’ ever-growing food scene.

"My team and I cannot wait to get in the kitchen and get cooking.”

The menu includes an extensive sushi and sashimi selection, such as wagyu beef tataki, snow crab California roll, spiced yuzu and avocado salsa and yellowtail three ways.

Vegetarian and plant-based options will include avocado crispy tofu with a lime and ginger dressing and spinach and mushroom gyozas with fragrant ginger dashi and black truffle.

The drinks menu will include cocktails, sakes, wines, Champagnes and Jing speciality Asian teas.

Cocktails include the Sakura Royale, a take on a classic Kir Royale made with Mancino Cherry Blossom Vermouth, Lanique and The Ivy Collection Champagne.

Will Harper, general manager at The Ivy Asia, Leeds, said: “From today, we are taking reservations and our team is looking forward to welcoming our first guests three weeks from now.

"Whether it’s a relaxing retreat from a day’s shopping, an indulgent meal surrounding a special occasion or a refreshing cocktail late into the night, The Ivy Asia, Leeds has something to offer everyone.”