A record-breaking local swimmer and a legendary Leeds Paralympian are among the city’s unsung sporting heroes set to be honoured in a series of eye-catching new murals.

Doris Storey, who smashed the record for the 220yds breaststroke in 1938, and Kadeena Cox, who has brought home a remarkable string of Paralympic gold medals in sprinting and cycling, have been chosen by a panel of volunteers to be commemorated in the exciting new arts project.

They will be joined by a tribute to the Leeds Caribbean Cricket Club, which became the first club of its kind in the UK when it was established in 1948, as well as murals depicting the city’s rich dance heritage and its new wave of skateboarding stars.

The search is now on to find the perfect spot for each artwork, with project bosses appealing for local businesses and venues to come forward to host one of the colourful creations.

Doris Storey is set to be honoured with a mural. Photo: Leeds City Council | Doris Storey

Each of the subjects were chosen by a panel of volunteers working with Leeds Museums and Galleries as part of the On the Pitch, Off the Pitch project, which aims to explore some of the city’s lesser-known sporting triumphs and how they link with the city’s museum collection.

Made possible by a £210,665 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund through their Dynamic Collections programme, the project will also record a series of sporting interviews which will become part of the museum collection.

Leeds Museums and Galleries' project curator Catherine Robins said: “Discovering the stories behind these remarkable individuals, teams and sports has been an absolutely fascinating journey for the group and has really helped us all understand more about the unsung sports stars who have blazed a trail for others over the decades.

“Seeing their legacy honoured by these new artworks will be a very proud moment for us and for the city. We’d love to hear from any buildings, businesses or venues who think they’d be a fitting place to host a mural and who might be able to help us create a lasting tribute to these incredible Leeds stories.”

A mural for athlete Kadeena Cox will also be made in Leeds. Photo: Leeds City Council | Leeds City Council

Sporting murals already in place around Leeds include a stunning tribute to former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa in Hyde Park, a mural honouring Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow on the side of Leeds Beckett University, and an artwork of former world champion boxer Josh Warrington under the A58 flyover.

Coun Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “Leeds has its own completely unique sporting story which has been written by those individuals and competitors who have blazed a trail through history.

“It’s great to see local volunteers and our museums working to ensure some of our city’s unsung sporting heroes are recognised so they can inspire future generations of Leeds athletes.”

Any venues or locations interested in hosting one of the new murals can contact: [email protected].