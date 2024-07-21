Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new council housing development in Leeds is set to be named after one of the city’s champion swimming heroes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five-storey development at Brooklands Avenue in Seacroft has been named in honour of the late Doris Storey.

Doris, of east Leeds, was just 19 when she won two gold medals in Sydney at the Empire Games of 1938.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The name was chosen by schoolchildren at Beechwood Primary School, who decided the building should recognise the achievements of the swimmer.

Providing a total of 25 one-bedroom apartments, Doris Storey House will stand alongside eight two and three-bedroom houses at Brooklands Avenue.

A further 55 homes are currently taking shape in Gipton – on Amberton Terrace, Amberton Crescent, Amberton Street and Montagu Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All developments are being delivered for Leeds City Council by Wates Construction under its Housing Growth Programme and will be made available at affordable rents.

Councillor Jess Lennox, Leeds City Council’s executive member for housing, said: “Doris Storey was a genuine Leeds sporting hero and her trailblazing exploits deserve to be remembered and celebrated, both now and into the future.

“I’m delighted, therefore, that this new building is being named in her honour. Well done, too, to the children at Beechwood Primary for playing their part.

“The scheme at Brooklands Avenue is a great example of how our Council Housing Growth Programme is helping to provide good-quality affordable homes for people right across the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wates presented Beechwood Primary with a giant cheque of £500 for the kids’ hard work at a special event which saw two of Doris’ grandchildren, brothers Darren and Damian Quarmby present.

Speaking about the event, Darren said: “My brother and I were both extremely proud to visit the school and meet the children who helped decide on this lovely new tribute to our grandmother.

“They were so knowledgeable about her achievements – we came away hugely impressed and with big smiles on our faces.

“It will be great to see the new building when it is finished, hopefully it will inspire even more people to learn about our grandmother and the success she had.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doris represented Great Britain at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin then struck gold two years later at the Empire Games, the forerunner to today’s Commonwealth Games.

Twice world record holder in the 100-yard breaststroke, she trained at Leeds’ old York Road baths, fitting in the sessions around her job as a machinist at the Burton’s factory on nearby Hudson Road.