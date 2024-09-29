Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Civic Trust is celebrating a significant blue plaque milestone as it honours the trailblazing work of a dance educator.

Nadine Senior MBE is being recognised for lasting influence on the world of dance and education, particularly in Leeds, where her work transformed the arts landscape.

The blue plaque honour, scheduled to be unveiled on Friday, October 4, will be the 200th to be put up by Leeds Civic Trust around the district sincee 1987.

Nadine was a former headteacher of Harehills Middle School, and founding principal of Northern School of Contemporary Dance she pioneered a dance curriculum that nurtured the talent of students, many of whom went on to form or perform with the world-renowned Leeds-based Phoenix Dance Theatre.

Her dedication to making dance accessible to all, regardless of background, has left a lasting legacy in the city’s cultural scene. The unveiling will not just be a commemoration of her contributions to dance education but also a celebration of her vision in shaping inclusive opportunities for young people through the arts.

Trust director, Martin Hamilton said: “It seems entirely appropriate that Leeds Civic Trust’s two hundredth plaque celebrates someone who had a positive impact on so many lives in Leeds. Nadine Senior’s legacy in the world of dance, culture and the arts can be witnessed through the success of NDCD and of those who were nurtured by her.”

NSCD CEO principal, Sharon Watson MBE, DL, herself a former student of Nadine, said: “Nadine was a remarkable individual and pioneering force in dance education. The tremendous impact of her contribution continues to resonate; it underpins not only NSCD but Leeds as a City of Dance. She dedicated her life to inspiring young dancers and transforming the landscape of training. Her impact is reflected in the countless artists she nurtured. As we unveil this blue plaque in her honour—on what would have been her 85th birthday we celebrate her extraordinary legacy. This tribute serves as a lasting reminder of her commitment to creativity and passion in dance, guiding future generations on their own journeys of artistic expression.”

Leeds Civic Trust promotes the improvements of Leeds in the spheres of planning, architecture, heritage and city amenities and is responsible for the blue plaque scheme in the city.

The plaques celebrate people, events and buildings that have made a significant contribution to the city of Leeds.