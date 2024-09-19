New caged cricket facility in Harehills, Leeds, is 'first of its kind and a 'great opportunity' for young people
The caged cricket net has been made available to residents at Harehills Park and offers locals a chance to practice their batting and swinging.
Local councillor Salma Arif praised the “absolutely brilliant facility”, saying that plans were drawn up by Leeds City Council at the request of residents.
She said: “Oftentimes residents had to go out of town or far away to access a facility like this.
“It has been a project in the making for a number of years. Already there is a real buzz about it. I’ve been told there’s nothing like it and it’s great that it’s come here to Harehills Park.”
It’s hoped that an online booking system will be introduced for the facility.
Fellow ward councillor Mothin Ali added that it would act as a great facility for the young people of Harehills to make use of.
He said: “If you go down some of the streets in Harehills in the summer you will see kids playing cricket in the streets. This facility will give them the chance to whack a ball about and really go for it.”
Coun Ali added that he has hopes that a Harehills cricket team could be on the horizon.
