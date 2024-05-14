4 . Dumouchel

Dumouchel bakery and patisserie in Garforth was established by Thierry Didier in 1998. Louise Godfrey said it's a "wonderful asset" to the community, adding: "He is always such a delight when you visit the shop, treating all his customers like friends. Well worth a trip from away especially at Easter and Christmas, when the shelves are filled with wonderful hand made chocolates." Photo: Mike Cowling