Published 14th May 2024, 12:56 BST

The people of Leeds are fiercely proud about the local, independent businesses on their doorsteps.

To mark National Small Business Day last week, we asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers to recommend their favourite small businesses in Leeds - and we were blown away by the response.

From fashion boutiques to small cafes and even a chilli shop, locals shared more than 500 recommendations with us, promoting their favourite small companies and sharing heart-warming stories. Some customers said they had made friends for life with their local business owners.

Here are 19 of the best small businesses in Leeds according to locals.

Dozens of our readers recommended Cottage Designs Boutique in Farsley, owned by Jane Parkin (pictured). Emma Whitaker said: "Cottage Designs Boutique is my absolute favourite place to shop! Amazing customer service, fantastic clothes and accessories I just love it!"

1. Cottage Designs Boutique

Dozens of our readers recommended Cottage Designs Boutique in Farsley, owned by Jane Parkin (pictured). Emma Whitaker said: "Cottage Designs Boutique is my absolute favourite place to shop! Amazing customer service, fantastic clothes and accessories I just love it!" Photo: Simon Hulme

Owner Ali Arnison inside her candle shop Box of Whiffs in Springfield Mills, Farsley, which was recommended by our readers. Mandy Knowles said: "Started in lockdown and has grown so much. The best wax melts around and always goes above and beyond to help."

2. Box of Whiffs

Owner Ali Arnison inside her candle shop Box of Whiffs in Springfield Mills, Farsley, which was recommended by our readers. Mandy Knowles said: "Started in lockdown and has grown so much. The best wax melts around and always goes above and beyond to help." Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Andrea Lofthouse recommended discount shop Rosie Pound in Yeadon, and said: "It's an Aladdin's cave of bits n bobs you can't find in other places! Staff are really helpful and always welcoming."

3. Rosie Pound

Andrea Lofthouse recommended discount shop Rosie Pound in Yeadon, and said: "It's an Aladdin's cave of bits n bobs you can't find in other places! Staff are really helpful and always welcoming." Photo: Google

Dumouchel bakery and patisserie in Garforth was established by Thierry Didier in 1998. Louise Godfrey said it's a "wonderful asset" to the community, adding: "He is always such a delight when you visit the shop, treating all his customers like friends. Well worth a trip from away especially at Easter and Christmas, when the shelves are filled with wonderful hand made chocolates."

4. Dumouchel

Dumouchel bakery and patisserie in Garforth was established by Thierry Didier in 1998. Louise Godfrey said it's a "wonderful asset" to the community, adding: "He is always such a delight when you visit the shop, treating all his customers like friends. Well worth a trip from away especially at Easter and Christmas, when the shelves are filled with wonderful hand made chocolates." Photo: Mike Cowling

Karen Long recommended Holy Doughly, an independent bakery based in east Leeds. She said "Bagels and brownies a speciality, from Swillington but found at Salute Rothwell and Rothwell Farmers Market."

5. Holy Doughly

Karen Long recommended Holy Doughly, an independent bakery based in east Leeds. She said "Bagels and brownies a speciality, from Swillington but found at Salute Rothwell and Rothwell Farmers Market." Photo: Holy Doughly/Facebook

Lots of our readers recommended 3tothread, a Leeds-based business owned by Tarah Finlay. Dannii Lewis said: "This lady is absolutely amazing and her talent is 100% pure. She makes the most stunning memory items and lots more. Her little business needs to be recognised for the beautiful work she does and the smiles she gives back people."

6. 3tothread

Lots of our readers recommended 3tothread, a Leeds-based business owned by Tarah Finlay. Dannii Lewis said: "This lady is absolutely amazing and her talent is 100% pure. She makes the most stunning memory items and lots more. Her little business needs to be recognised for the beautiful work she does and the smiles she gives back people." Photo: 3tothread/Facebook

