Leeds dance company launch charity fundraiser after 21-month-old dancer diagnosed with dancing eyes syndrome
Izzy Garmon, a 21-month-old girl from Leeds, was diagnosed with opsoclonus myoclonus on February 14, 2024.
More commonly known as dancing eyes syndrome, the condition results from autoimmune dysfunction and often leaves young children unable to sit and walk.
Once Izzy was receiving treatment, her parents threw themselves into fundraising for Dancing Eye Syndrome Support Trust and Leeds Hospitals Charity.
The couple organised a triathlon named ‘Izzy’s Tri for Dancing Eyes’ consisting of a swim in June, a bike ride from Leeds to Bingley and back in July and then a walk of the Yorkshire Three Peaks in August.
And now, Leeds dance company Little Movers, which Izzy has been attending for about a year, has pledged to support the charities too.
Danni Pells, the founder of Little Movers, said: “Izzy just graduated at Christmas to move on up to the toddler sessions because she was walking independently, very confidently.
“But unfortunately, just before the term started, Izzy had lost the ability to walk and coordinate, and that's how she ended up in hospital.”
Danni added: “Izzy continued to listen to the Little Movers' repetition songs daily, and was still continuing to do the actions to the beat all the time that she was poorly in hospital and under treatment.
“I really needed to step up and do something as well with her parents, because Little Movers has been a massive part of her throughout her beginning of the recovery.”
The dance company has teamed up with Bramley Baths to host a fundraiser pool session on June 29. During this session, Danni and a group of parents who frequent the dance company with their children, will be completing a mini triathlon, swimming lengths of the pool, before heading into the gym to complete cycling and walking or running.
In July, Danni will be encouraging parents to hop onto an exercise bike in her 12 classes. With about 160 parents who will be taking turns to complete 150 miles on the bike during the week.
The following month, in August, Danni will be joining Izzy’s mum Lucy Indoe and a team of walkers to complete Pen-y-Ghent, a fell in the Yorkshire Dales. Lucy will be walking with Izzy on her back, while Danni will be completing this walk with my two-and-a-half year-old daughter on her back too.
More fundraisers will be held at the Little Movers’ sessions, followed by a celebration to thank people for their support and raise some final funds through raffles.
Danni said: “Izzy is back up on her feet. She's still a little bit wobbly, but she's walking. She's come back to classes now as well, so she's getting there, but it's a long road to find out how to manage her condition and the best treatment for her.
“It’s to raise awareness, I've never heard of it. It’s something that Izzy's family hadn't heard of.
“Especially with me working with young children under five and babies, it’s raising the profile of what to look out for when children fall poorly and when to go seek advice at the hospital, etc.
“And Leeds Children's Hospitals, we just want to give back to them as well, for them to be able to continue doing the work that they do.”
