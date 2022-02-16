Farsley craft beer brewery Amity Brew Co launches crowdfunding campaign amid expansion dreams

Launched during the pandemic, Amity Brew Co is a 2,500 sq ft brewery and bar with outdoor paved beer garden situated at Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley.

The team started producing beers in June 2020, moving their launch forward so that they could build a community locally and within the craft beer scene before physically opening doors to the brewery.

Amity in Farsley is now a booming brewery

The money raised will support the future growth of the brewery with an expansion of its home in Sunny Bank Mills.

The £15,000 target has been set to fund Amity Brew Co’s Spinning Mill Barrel Project.

The project involves taking over future mill space for oak barrel storage enabling the brewers to age their beer in rum or whisky barrels to produce new and bold flavours.

Funds will also go towards brewery equipment including a 10HL tank to enable further storage, Amity said.

The crowdfund has also set a further stretch goal of £30k to support the purchase of another 10HL tank for future beer production and storage plus weatherproofing improvements to the outdoor area overlooking the Weavers Yard in Sunny Bank Mills.

Amity Brew Co is calling for its community to join its “Famity” by pledging giving them access to a host of money can’t buy rewards including exclusive hire of the brewpub, a chance to brew a beer with the team, 10% beer discount for life and a first tastes of the barrel-aged beer to be released Christmas 2022.

More than half of the target was reached in less than 24 hours.

The crowdfund comes after the company was featured in the Beer52 Yorkshire box with 140,000 cans, secured a top listing as a UK top 100 start up, created eight jobs and partnered with well-known breweries Thornbridge, Vocation and Northern Monk plus food brands Hilltop and the Marshmallowist.

Co-founder of Amity Brew Co, Richard Degnan, said: “The pandemic brought its challenges but the beauty of our startup team is that we are nimble and willing to adapt. Planning our expansion has got the whole team very excited as we can really flex our creativity and produce even more exciting beers for the local and beery community.”

Co-founder of Amity Brew Co, Russ Clarke, added: “We are extremely proud that we made 2021 a success and our exciting plans for growth will create further jobs.

"Our community, or Famity, is so important to us and we wanted our future to be something that fit with our values of community and good beer so a crowdfund felt the right way to raise funds to help us amply the Amity experience and give something back to our community with some very fun rewards.”