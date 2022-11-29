Football fans have praised Leeds United star and USMNT captain Tyler Adams for his response after being grilled by an Iranian journalist during a press conference at the FIFA World Cup.

It came amid tensions between the USA national team and Iran, after the US Soccer federation temporarily displayed Iran's flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic in support of protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.

Iran, who is set to take on the USA in their final group B clash on Tuesday, has called for FIFA to kick the USA out of the World Cup.

During the US Men’s National Team press conference, Adams was reprimanded by the journalist for his pronunciation of Iran and challenged on representing a country that has issues with racial discrimination.

Tyler Adams of Leeds United. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Adams was asked: "First of all, you say you support the Iranian people, but you're pronouncing our country's name wrong. Please once and for all, let's get this clear. Second of all, are you okay to be representing a country that has so much discrimination against black people in his own borders? And we saw the Black Lives Matter movement over the past few years. Are you okay to be representing the US meanwhile, there's so much discrimination happening against black people in America?”

Tyler Adams remained composed and cool-headed with his response as he apologised for the mispronunciation, before insisting that his nation is making progress when it comes to discrimination.

Adams said: “My apologies on the mispronunciation of your country. That being said there's discrimination everywhere you go.

“One thing that I've learned, especially from living abroad in the past years and having to fit in different cultures and kind of assimilate into different cultures is that in the US, we're continuing to make progress every single day.”

He also highlighted the importance of education in overcoming discrimination and spoke about his own life experience growing up in a white family as his black father was not present in his life.

“Growing up for me, I grew up in a white family with an obviously an African American Heritage and background as well. So I had a little bit of different cultures and I was very, very easily able to assimilate in different cultures,” Adams said.

“Not everyone has that, that ease and the ability to do that, and obviously it takes longer to understand and through education, I think it's super important – like you just educated me now on the pronunciation of your country. It's a process I think, is as long as you see progress. That's the most important thing.”

The way Adams handled the press conference was praised by social media users.

One person said: “The full response deserves massive praise. ‘The way you just educated me,' I mean, what a cool-headed response from Adams. The maturity of that kid. Impressive.”

Another wrote: “Wow, what an amazing response. No deflections, no defensiveness, no whataboutism. Owning up to his mistake, apologizing and taking in the educational moment while acknowledging the problems that exist in the US. The reporter was looking for a confrontation and didn't get it.”

“Tyler is wise beyond his years on and off the pitch,” a third commented.

A fourth said that he handled the situation better than most politicians, calling it impressive.

One Leeds United fan wrote: “Very proud of him. Seems a really nice lad, and the greatest compliment I can pay him is that we haven't missed Kalvin Phillips, who is also a lovely lad. Big shoes to fill. Done it marvellously.”

Another Twitter user added: “Respectful and thoughtful response. Great show of leadership. Way to go Tyler!”

The star midfielder has amassed expectations while on International duty for the US Men’s National Team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has already picked up two Man of the Match awards.