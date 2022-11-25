The Group B game ended in a stalemate, despite a number of chances for both sides, and Adams played a starring role again for the Americans. Gregg Barhalter’s captain produced his second impressive performance of the tournament, disrupting England possession and keeping the ball reliably in the centre of midfield.

Adams won all of his tackles and aerial duels, passed the ball with an 87 per cent rate of accuracy and made two clearances as he protected Matt Turner's goal and the clean sheet.

His pre-game prediction that the American’s pressing style would be important rang true as the underdogs made life difficult for England, yet in possession Adams and his team-mates looked sufficiently fluid and creative, enjoying more of the ball than was perhaps expected.

Gareth Southgate was unable to inspire the kind of free-flowing and clinical attacking football that England produced in their opener with Iran, although Harry Kane could have opened the scoring early on.

America took control for large periods, however, and Weston McKennie should have hit the net from the penalty spot before Christian Pulisic struck the bar with a fierce first half effort.

It was more an even contest in the second half as the US men appeared to tire, before Barhalter sent on his substitutes including Adams’ Leeds team-mate Aaronson.

The 0-0 draw made it two points for the USMNT, who now play Iran, victors over Wales on Friday morning, knowing that only a win will do. Three points would send Adams and Aaronson into the knockout stages.

SHINING STAR - Leeds United man Tyler Adams was a standout performer again for the USMNT in their 0-0 draw with England in the Qatar World Cup. Pic: Getty

As for England, they top the group with four points from two games and face a Wales side who must win next Tuesday’s home nations derby to have any hope of going through.

