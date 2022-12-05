Tom Zanetti boxing: Leeds DJ to fight Sulieman Albaher ‘Slim’ after three previous opponents pull out
DJ Tom Zanetti will make a start on his competitive boxing career with a match against Slim Albaher on 14 January 2023
Tom Zanetti has announced that he will be fighting Slim Albaher for his first competitive fight, following a number of cancelled matches in recent months.
The British DJ, 33, from Leeds, was previously set to go up against Jack Bean, however the TikTok star withdrew from the fight due to his mental health. Zanetti’s second opponent, Jayden King withdrew after they had an aggressive press conference.
Love Island star, Luke Mabbott was also set to fight the DJ for charity, however this was also cancelled beforehand.
Tom Zanetti is best known for his songs "Darlin’" (2015) and "You Want Me" (2016), as well as his appearances on the reality TV shows, Celebs Go Dating and Made in Chelsea.
He started to pursue music at the age of 17, and from there became heavily involved in DJing and performing at events. He went on to become more a businessman than a musician after opening club & cocktail bar, Dollhouse.
Earlier this year, Zanetti opened another Leeds location, a stunning restaurant and bar, called Playroom, where visitors can ‘Dine, Drink & Dance - all under one roof.’
The father-of-one has now turned his hand to a new career prospect, however the boxing matches that he scheduled to take part in were all cancelled beforehand.
The boxing matches were organised by Misfits Boxing, whose CEO is UK YouTube sensation KSI, who has fought multiple opponents himself, including fellow YouTuber Logan Paul.
Co-owner of Misfits Boxing, Mam Taylor, announced on Twitter that Zanetti will definitely be taking part in future Misfits events and confirmed that he had signed a three fight deal.
It was revealed that the upcoming events from Mitfits Boxing promotions, would feature big names in social media, like Tom Zanetti, Jay Swingler from the YouTube duo TGF, Love Island’s AJ Bunker and Tiktok star Astrid Wett.
Zanetti recently took to Instagram, to reveal that he will be fighting Slim Albaher on 14 January 2023 at Wembley Arena, London - for the MF heavyweight title.
Zanetti has juggled a diverse skill set over the years from a music career to a businessman, and even a hands-on dad.
Zanetti has one son, Deacon who was born when he was just 17 years old. The mother wasn’t there, so Zanetti has had full custody of him ever since. The strong father-son relationship is evident from Zanetti’s Instagram page, as he regularly posts photos showing his love and appreciation of son Deacon.
Now, with all his clubs, restaurants, festivals and events companies, Zanetti has built up an impressive net worth estimated at 2 million dollars.