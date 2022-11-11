The musician and reality TV star, who grew up in Belle Isle, has enjoyed a whirlwind career – partying across the world and appearing on Channel 4 show Celebs Go Dating. A well-known name in the Leeds music scene since he was a teenager, Tom was propelled to international fame with his 2016 hit You Want Me.

Tom’s record label, Sleepin is Cheating (SIC), is now teaming up with Warner ADA in a distribution deal with the aim of finding and promoting the best and most talented young artists across Leeds and the north.

Speaking to the YEP, Tom said: “We’ve been throwing festivals in Leeds for years – dance events, weekend parties abroad in Ibiza, Mallorca, Tenerife but a few years ago I set it up as a record label. To go from parties to a global record label is massive.

Tom’s record label, Sleepin is Cheating (SIC), is now teaming up with Warner ADA in a distribution deal. Picture: Simon Hulme

"We’re going to be using this new deal to find new talent from the north, from Leeds, from everywhere really and put them through our label and put them on a platform to help people get recognised who are truly talented.”

Tom, who owns Dollhouse and Playroom bars in Leeds, is keen to offer young artists a chance quicker then he got having got his first deal at 25 having been making music since he was 15.

He said: “I know how difficult it is for artists who are just creating. Who don’t have a business, don’t have connections to get signed and get a chance so with this development and partnership we are going to be pushing to find new undiscovered talent.

"I know a few very talented producers and artists in Leeds – singers, rappers, music producers – and obviously I want to start from my home town and put their music on my platform, Warner Music’s platform and get out to the masses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad