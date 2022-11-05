Delirium and Revelry

Opening its doors in August this year, cocktail bar Delirium and Revelry is one of the latest additions to New Briggate, located next door to sports bar the Brotherhood. The independent bar is fitted out with a gorgeous jungle theme, with animal light fittings, suede booths in a shade of turquoise and upcycled furniture.

The bar also has a large second floor which is currently being transformed into a speakeasy bar complete with retro arcade machines.

Green Room

Already earning itself a place on the Big 7’s best rooftop bars in Europe, Green Room on Wellington Street has been a hit since it opened back in May. The bar and eatery currently serves delicious brunch, coffee and a range of local beers and cocktails, and is now hosting its Christmas themed winter gardens on the rooftop terrace.

Enjoy a perfect holiday-themed date night with a Bratwurst and cocktail, with both vegan and vegetarian options available.

Against The Grain

Tucked away in Swinnow Grange Mills, Stanningley Road, Against the Grain serves craft ales and liquors, cocktails, spirits and wines from across the world. The unit, which was transformed into a pub in March, offers a wide range of European beers and local brews including Belgium's Stiegl, Leeds' Northern Monk Brewery and Knaresborough's Turning Point.

The Playroom

One of the most luxurious new openings of the year, The Playroom marks DJ Tom Zanetti’s second bar endeavour in Leeds. Located in the Electric Press, just off Millennium Square, the restaurant and club concept has been dubbed the city’s first 'high-end dine, drink and dance experience'.

Split over two levels, the venue’s ground floor has a stylish lounge with VIP tables on offer, as well as a heated indoor courtyard and outside terrace.

SALT Leeds

Canal-side craft and falafel bar SALT opened its second venue back in February this year, bringing the famous cocktails on tap concept to Granary Wharf.