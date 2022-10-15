The match, which was set to take place at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena today (15 October), has been cancelled after Jayden pulled out of the fight just days before the event.

This follows a massive brawl between the pair at a press conference earlier this week.

During Thursday’s conference, Zanetti’s 16-year-old son sprayed Jayden with a water pistol, prompting Jayden to call the teenager ‘a d******d’.

Leeds DJ and reality TV star Tom Zanetti, pictured at DollHouse, Leeds5th May 2021..Picture by Simon Hulme

Zanetti jumped up to defend his son, leading to a huge clash between the two budding boxers.

Jayden then took to Instagram to announce he would not be fighting, captioning the image: “How’s Tom gonna avenge his son’s honour now...”

In a post written by Zanetti yesterday (14 October), the Leeds DJ took a playful approach to the press conference clash.

“They said our press conference was the best in YouTube boxing history so far and I’m not even a YouTuber (yet),” he wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I won’t be fighting tomorrow unfortunately as another opponent of mine has pulled out, but I will be at the arena getting tipsy, and enjoying the show before I fly up to Playroom for a huge party.”

The Misfits boxing event, run by YouTube sensation KSI, will still go ahead with British YouTuber Jay Swingler and American actor Cherdley taking to the ring, as well as rivals Slim and Ryan Taylor.