Tom Zanetti boxing: Jayden King pulls out of fight with Leeds DJ after huge brawl at press conference
Actor Jayden King has pulled out of his boxing match with Leeds DJ Tom Zanetti.
The match, which was set to take place at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena today (15 October), has been cancelled after Jayden pulled out of the fight just days before the event.
This follows a massive brawl between the pair at a press conference earlier this week.
During Thursday’s conference, Zanetti’s 16-year-old son sprayed Jayden with a water pistol, prompting Jayden to call the teenager ‘a d******d’.
Zanetti jumped up to defend his son, leading to a huge clash between the two budding boxers.
Jayden then took to Instagram to announce he would not be fighting, captioning the image: “How’s Tom gonna avenge his son’s honour now...”
In a post written by Zanetti yesterday (14 October), the Leeds DJ took a playful approach to the press conference clash.
“They said our press conference was the best in YouTube boxing history so far and I’m not even a YouTuber (yet),” he wrote.
“I won’t be fighting tomorrow unfortunately as another opponent of mine has pulled out, but I will be at the arena getting tipsy, and enjoying the show before I fly up to Playroom for a huge party.”
The Misfits boxing event, run by YouTube sensation KSI, will still go ahead with British YouTuber Jay Swingler and American actor Cherdley taking to the ring, as well as rivals Slim and Ryan Taylor.
All boxing matches at tonight’s event will be streamed live on YouTube, with TV coverage starting from 7pm.