The Leeds DJ, reality TV star and businessman has been training for six weeks in preparation for his first competitive fight, which comes after a summer of non-stop parties.

Zanetti vs King is on the card for the Misfits Boxing event on Saturday, run by YouTube sensation KSI.

Tom told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s been very intense. I’m training twice a day, every day, bar one day for rest.

Tom Zanetti will fight actor Jayden King at the Misfits Boxing event at Sheffield Utilita Arena (Photo: Simon Hulme)

“Since last October I’ve basically partied every weekend. It’s what I do, it’s my work environment - I have to get involved.

“I was doing 50 shows, in Malia on Monday, Zante on Tuesday, Ibiza on Wednesday, Mallorca on Thursday, somewhere every single Friday and Saturday, back to Greece on Sunday. I did that all summer.

"It’s been no sleep, not eating well, I was completely out of shape. I enjoyed it. But I always say, when it comes to partying, if it ever affects your business or your mindset then there needs to be a time where you say, ‘it needs to stop now’.

"It didn’t get that far, but I enjoy training and I haven’t done it for about three or for years.

“This boxing match came at the right time. My sparring has been going really well and I’ve learnt a lot in the five weeks I’ve had. I’ve got really fit and I feel great.”

Tom, who owns Dollhouse and Playroom bars in Leeds, was initially set to fight social media influencer Jack Bateson, but he pulled out last week. When the YEP spoke to Tom, he was still waiting to find out his opponent.

“Every man and his dog wants to fight me,” he said.

It’s now been confirmed Tom is taking on actor Jayden King in the fight on Saturday. The event will be streamed live on YouTube and will feature headline fights between British YouTuber Jay Swingler and American actor and YouTuber Cherdley, as well as rivals Slim vs. Ryan Taylor.

