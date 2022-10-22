Jack Walker’s departure - to Bradford Bulls, with a year left on his contract - isn’t a huge surprise given his injury problems, loan to Hull at the end of the 2022 season, the signing of full-back Luke Hooley and need to create some space on the salary cap.

It is a shame though, because Walker, before his injury jinx struck, was one of the hottest young properties in the game and when fit remains an outstanding player.

If he can string a run of games together, the 23-year-old will tear it up in the Championship and there will be a queue of Super League clubs keeping an eye on his progress.

Zak Hardaker won't be an easy man to replace. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Unfortunately for Leeds, Walker’s exit came too late for them to keep Hardaker, whose short-term deal finished at the end of the season. He has taken up a more lucrative offer at promoted - and rebranded - Leigh Leopards and leaves a big hole in the squad.

His form over the second half of last season was one of the main reasons Leeds went from a relegation battle to the Grand Final. Another on-song player, Liam Sutcliffe, was also released a year early from his contract, so Leeds will be without both their Old Trafford centres next season.

Tom Briscoe, Brad Dwyer and Bodene Thompson, all regulars in or around the matchday 17, weren’t offered new deals and only the most optimistic fan would say Leeds’ current roster is stronger than the one which finished this year.

The concern isn’t so much quality as experience, five of Leeds’ seven signings having played in the Championship or League One this year. Encouragingly, two of those - Toby Warren and Leon Ruan - previously spent time at Leeds and both James McDonnell and Luis Roberts have had a brief taste of Super League and are now on World Cup duty.

Leon Ruan, pictured in action for Doncaster, is talented, but has yet to play in Super League. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

The other, Luke Hooley, is highly rated and coach Rohan Smith has a reputation as a talent spotter, so at this stage fans have to trust his judgement.

With more experience are Justin Sangare, the French World Cup prop now with a season in Super League under his belt and the makings of a top-class front-rower - and ex-Castleford Tigers winger Derrell Olpherts, who is likely to be used in the centres by Leeds.

Olpherts scored 18 tries this year, led Super League for tackle busts, made the second-most carries and was third in metres made, so has good credentials.

Derrell Olpherts is the most experienced of Leeds Rhinos' recruits. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

The positive from the exit of Hardaker and Walker is Rhinos now have money to spend, but they’ll have to use it wisely. An experienced centre, potentially Leigh’s Nene McDonald and prop – Sam Lisone of Gold Coast Titans is being linked – will be the priority.