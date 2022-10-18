The 20-year-old spent this season on loan at Widnes Vikings from their Championship rivals Leigh Centurions.

He made two Super League appearances for Salford Red Devils in 2020 and was Championship young player of the year during a spell with Swinton Lions in 2021.

Roberts is in Wales’ 24-man World Cup squad, but will not feature in their opening game against Cook Islands on Wednesday.

Luis Roberts (with ball) in action for Widnes Vikings against Barrow during this year's Championship Summer Bash at Headngley. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

The Leigh-born outside-back described joining Rhinos as “a big moment for me”. He said: “I have been in the Championship for the last two years, working hard and this move will be another level for me, especially as I am joining one of the biggest clubs in the game.

“My time in the Championship has built me as a player and a person. Leaving Salford was gutting at the time, but it has turned me into a different player now.

“There are good players in the Championship and it has tested me to come up against them every week.”

Roberts credited coach Rohan Smith as the architect of his move to Rhinos. He added: “It is a massive boost for me knowing I am being looked at by Rohan.

Luis Roberts scores for Swinton in a Challenge Cup tie against Warrington Wolves last season. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“I know he will help me be an even better player and hopefully I can take that into Super League.

“I like to think I bring a lot of energy to the team and I am very passionate on the field; I wear my heart on my sleeve.

“I’m looking forward to coming in for pre-season and working hard to be a better player. I know James McDonnell from Leigh and we have been talking to each other about being at Leeds. I am looking forward to working with him again.”

Luis Roberts. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Roberts is Rhinos’ sixth confirmed signing for 2023, after Luke Hooley (from Batley Bulldogs), Leon Ruan (Doncaster), McDonnell (Wigan Warriors), Toby Warren (York City Knights) and Justin Sangare (Toulouse Olympique).

Smith said: “Luis was one of the first players I started tracking in the Championship when I arrived.

“Luis is a quality athlete, who is still growing. He has a great attitude towards improvement and is ready to take the next step in his career.