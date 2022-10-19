McDonnell was Smith’s first recruit as Rhinos coach, putting pen to paper in July on a two-year deal beginning next season.

He has yet to establish himself in Betfred Super League, despite a handful of appearances for Wigan Warriors, but was spotted when Smith scoured the English game for talent at the start of his time with Rhinos.

McDonnell, who played on loan for Leigh Centurions in their Championship Grand Final win over Batley Bulldogs last month, vowed: “I am here to play, that’s why I made the move.”

Rhinos signing James McDonnell in action for Wigan against Huddersfield this year.

He said: “There’s no guarantees, I have to come in, get my head down and do what’s asked of me.

“Rohan is a bit of a rugby nerd, he said he watched as much film as possible when he first came over and I was one of the lads who jumped out at him.

“I was a bit unsure of my future at Wigan, there not quite being the patchway in place for me with two England international back-rowers there.

“I was weighing up my options, Leeds came in and I spoke to Rohan and met him straight away and he just sold it to me.

James McDonnell will join Rhinos in pre-season from Wigan on a two-year contract.

“He is really smart, he said he has never played the game himself so he can’t give me all the physical aspects and the aggression stuff, but he said I’ve got that in boatloads anyway so he can just add to my game with the technicality and all that stuff.”

McDonnell admitted Rhinos’ interest took him by surprise. He added: “I was playing in the Championship at Leigh, who are obviously a good side, but when we first had talks I’d made three appearances for Wigan over the space of two years.

“I’ve doubled my tally this year by playing three games after that, but the first time we [McDonnell and Smith] met I’d only got three games under my belt.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith.

“It was a bit unexpected for what I’d call a big club to come in for me, but that’s one of the reasons I made the move.”

The 22-year-old played for England Knights in 2021, but is now part of Ireland’s World Cup squad and made a try-scoring debut in last Sunday’s 48-2 win over Jamaica at Headingley.

McDonnell said Leeds “being a great place to live” was another selling point and the World Cup has given him an early chance to get his bearings.

“I have been focused on Ireland up to now, we are based in Leeds and it’s a good taster for me to be in and around the city,” he stated.

“We’ve got Bentos - James Bentley - and Richie Myler in the squad and they’ve been pretty welcoming.”

Bentley could line up alongside McDonnell in Leeds’ second-row, though Papua New Guinea captain Rhyse Martin and 2022 Super League young player of the year nominee Morgan Gannon will make it tough for the new boy to secure a spot.

Of his first taste of playing alongside Bentley, McDonnell said: “On Sunday, I was in the middle, then I moved to the edge and Bentos went to the middle. He looks good there, I like his style of play.”

A substitute for Ireland against Jamaica, McDonnell revealed: “Rohan messaged me after the game saying he hoped I got a good feel for the new turf, which will be my home for the next two years.

“It was surreal, when I got the try I didn’t think much of it at the time, but I went over to my family after the game and they were bursting with pride.

“My dad is a very proud Irishman and I’ve got family over there in County Mayo, Dublin and Cork and they are all watching.”

A win over Lebanon at Leigh on Sunday would guarantee Ireland’s place in the quarter-finals, potentially setting up a showdown with world champions Australia.

Ireland are back at Headingley to play New Zealand on Friday, October 28 and McDonnell’s next appearance there could be in the Festive Challenge derby against Wakefield Trinity on December 27.

“I am going to start [with Rhinos] at the back end of November,” he confirmed. “After this camp is done I’ll get a bit of time off and then straight back into it.