The former Toulouse Olympique forward signed a two-year contract in July and will link up with Rhinos in December.

Sangare is getting an early taste of life in this country as a member of France’s World Cup squad and insisted: “Moving to England is a big step for me, I think it will help me as a player and make a better person of me.”

The 24-year-old told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “I am looking forward to playing at Headingley. I know they are good fans and it will be a good thing for me, I am very excited.

Justin Sangare takes a carry for Toulouse agianst Wigan. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“It is a good opportunity for me. To go to another country and to a team like Leeds is going to help me a lot. I am very happy.”

Rhinos’ first batch of players will begin pre-season on November 14 and Sangare said he is due to report in on December 5.

He could make his first appearance for Rhinos in the Festive Challenge against Wakefield Trinity, at Headingley on December 27.

“Leeds have got a lot of good players and a big history,” Sangare added. “I think they will help me be better. The target for me is to win a trophy with Leeds.”

Justin Sangare. Picture by Alexandre Doumenjou/AIRBUS/Toulouse Olympique via SWpix.com.

Sangare will be only the third French international to play for Leeds, after Patrick Entat in the mid-1990s and Eric Anselme who had a brief spell on loan with Rhinos during the 2008 season.

Born in Mali, the front-rower came through Toulouse’s youth system and made his first team debut as a 17-year-old against Hunslet at South Leeds Stadium in 2016.

He helped the French side to promotion from the Championship last year – when they won every game – and was a regular during this season’s Super League campaign, which ended in relegation.

Justin Sangare on the ball for Toulouse against Rhinos at Stade Ernest-Wallon in July. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Sangare made his first appearance for France in 2018 and was a try scorer in their Test defeat by England in Perpignan 12 months ago.

Les Chanticleers began their World Cup campaign with a 34-12 win over Greece on Monday, when Sangere was among their substitutes and face England at Bolton this weekend.

“It was a good game to start, to make sure everyone knows what our target is,” Sangare said of France’s tournament opener at Doncaster.

“Saturday is going to be a tough game, we know England is a tough team but we are going to be ready.

“We know England has got good players, but we will work hard. I think we need to work on some details and we will see what happens after that.”

The second round match could see Sangare go head to head with future teammate Mikolaj Oledzki, who has been named in England’s squad.

