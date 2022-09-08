'Real potential': Leeds Rhinos signing Toby Warren tipped for big future after move from York

Warren, 19, has agreed a four-year contract with Rhinos, until the end of the 2026 season.

The Yorkshire academy player initially joined them on loan last year, as a development opportunity and returned this season, playing for both the under-18s and reserves.

Fellow York players Myles Harrison, AJ Towse and Brad Ward have all had similar spells with Leeds.

Toby Warren has signed for Leeds on a four-year contract. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

Warren was part of York City Knights Foundation's Excel player development programme after impressing with community clubs New Earswick All Blacks and Heworth and signed his first professional contract with the North Yorkshire club last year.

“I am really excited about the future and the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in world rugby,” said Warren, who will also study for a sport and business management degree at Leeds Beckett University.

“I have really enjoyed the time I have spent on loan here over the last two years and it was always a club I wanted to be part of in the future.

“The lads are all great here and Chev Walker and Mark Butterill have really helped me as my coaches. I am excited to work with Rohan Smith now so I can kick on.”

Toby Warren. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He added: “I will always be grateful to the Knights for the help they have given me.

“They took me when I was a young kid who didn’t know too much about the game and allowed me to have the opportunity to come to the Rhinos and progress my game.

“The Championship is a great competition, I have been fortunate to play a few games in it and it is a great way for young players to get into the professional game against first team men.”

Smith, Rhinos’ coach, said, “We are delighted to have secured Toby on a long term deal.

“I would like to thank York for their support of Toby.

“He is a player with real potential and I am looking forward to seeing how he develops over the next few years.