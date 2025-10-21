Wakefield Trinity's ex-Leeds Rhinos & Hull KR winger Neil Tchamambe makes loan move to Championship club

By Peter Smith
Published 21st Oct 2025, 13:51 BST
Wakefield Trinity’s former Leeds Rhinos academy winger Neil Tchamambe has joined London Broncos on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old came through Rhinos’ youth system and played for England at under-18 level before joining Hull KR two years ago. He moved to Wakefield in January and had a spell on loan at Goole Vikings, featuring 10 times, followed by a similar move to Salford Red Devils.




He made his Betfred Super League debut for Salford and scored two tries in four appearances. The latest deal includes an option allowing Trinity to recall Tchamambe from his loan at any stage next season.

On-loan Wakefield Trinity winger Neil Tchamambe, right, celebrates scoring for Salford Red Devils against Catalans Dragons in September. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
On-loan Wakefield Trinity winger Neil Tchamambe, right, celebrates scoring for Salford Red Devils against Catalans Dragons in September. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Trinity’s director of rugby, Ste Mills said: “A season-long loan with the London Broncos will provide Neil a great living experience and some valuable first team rugby. We see this as a perfect opportunity for Neil to keep developing on his rugby league journey with the ultimate end goal of playing week-in, week-out for Wakefield Trinity in Super League.”

