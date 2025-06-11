No 'bouncing back' for ex-Wakefield Trinity coach Mark Applegarth as he plays down role in historic win

Former Wakefield Trinity coach Mark Applegarth has denied making a point with his success at York Knights.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applegarth masterminded Knights’ 1895 Cup final victory against Featherstone Rovers at Wembley, the first time York had won at the national stadium. His previous job was in charge of Trinity during the 2023 season when, with a small budget and threadbare squad, they finished bottom of Betfred Super League.

A subsequent takeover provided more resources, but Daryl Powell was brought in as coach to spearhead Wakefield’s bid for an immediate return to the top-flight, which they achieved losing just two competitive games all year. After leaving Wakefield, Applegarth went on to be appointed York coach on June 6, 2024, a year and one day before masterminding their historic Wembley success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Knights were 12th in the Betfred Championship, with just three wins from 10 games, when he took charge. They recovered to finish the regular season in fourth spot, including a run of eight wins from their final nine matches and gave Wakefield a fright in the play-off semi-final, leading 7-6 at half-time before losing 22-13.

York Knights coach Mark Applegarth celebrates with man of the match Liam Harris following the 1895 Cup final win against Featherstone Rovers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

They are fourth at the midway stage of the current Championship campaign, four points behind leaders Toulouse Olympique, but Applegarth has played down his part in turning their fortunes around. “I don’t feel like I have bounced back,” he insisted.

“It is just a different group. Some years you are up against it, but one thing I love about this group is once I saw the core ingredients I knew we could do something special. My job is just about giving these guys the tools to think they can do that. I am really proud of them - ultimately it’s about the guys who go out on the field and my job is in the background.”

Applegarth attributed much of what York have achieved this year to the signing of former Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield and Castleford Tigers hooker Paul McShane. “When we got Macca over the line, I knew that was the missing ingredient we needed,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul McShane in Wembley action for York Knights against Featherstone Rovers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I think Liam [Harris] and Ata [Hingano] are the best half-back partnership in the Championship and adding Macca in there to give us that direction is why we got over the line [on Saturday]. Macca isn’t going to take the credit he deserves. He’s a former Man of Steel who has been right at the top of the game, but he is one of the most humble men I’ve met. ”

McShane paid tribute to Applegarth, saying: “For me, it’s how much he cares - he cares about the group and the club. If you feel like someone cares, you give your all. Even at my age, he makes me want to be better and want to push myself, not just for myself, but for the group.”

Harris - who landed the golden-point winning drop goal in the 5-4 defeat of Featherstone and was named man of the match - hailed Applegarth as “one of the best man-managers I have ever worked with”. He said: The way he has galvanised this group from where it was to where it is now, he has to take a lot of credit for that. This team would run through brick walls for him and that’s pretty special - you don’t get it very often.”