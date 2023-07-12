Josh Griffin makes 'help in any way I can' pledge after joining Wakefield Trinity from Hull FC

New Wakefield signing Josh Griffin is sent off by referee Chris Kendall in what was his final game for Hull FC. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The 33-year-old second-rower, who began his career with Wakefield, is three games into a seven-match ban following a sending-off playing for his previous club Hull FC last month.

He has signed for Trinity until the end of 2024 and insisted: “Wakefield was the obvious choice for me.”

He said: “I was lucky enough to make my first team debut there at 17.

Josh Griffin tackles Leeds Rhinos' Chris Clarkson during his first spell at Wakefield, in 2011. Picture by Vaughn Ridley/SWpix.com.

“My goals are to help the club and team out in any way I can.

“I will help prepare the boys for the upcoming games, I’ll be working hard until I’m available to play again and I’ll make sure to hit the ground running.

“There’s plenty of competition for places in the back-row, which is only a good thing.”

Trinity are bottom of Betfred Super League, two points behind Castleford Tigers, but have won three of their last four games.

Griffin could make his first appearance when Tigers visit Belle Vue next month.

“The Cas game is massive, but I think every game is just as important,” Griffin said.

“The momentum is with us, but it’s important not to look too far into the future and just concentrate on the next game.”

Trinity coach Mark Applegarth is “delighted” with his latest recruit.

He said: “Not only is he a top quality Super League player, he is a great person who will help drive standards up in training.

“I’m looking forward to him joining up tomorrow.