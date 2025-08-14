Wakefield Trinity are preparing to play on Sunday, despite cash-strapped opponents Salford Red Devils’ continuing crisis.

Having lost many of their first-choice players to other clubs, Salford fielded 10 loan men in last Sunday’s huge 80-6 defeat at Hull FC and it is not yet clear how many of those will be available this weekend or whether others could be drafted in. Winger Riley Lumb and forward Ben Littlewood, who both started against Hull, have been named in Leeds Rhinos’ initial squad for Saturday’s derby at Castleford Tigers and it is believed some clubs are reluctant to expose young players to another drubbing.

That has led to fears Sunday’s Betfred Super League round 22 fixture at Salford Community Stadium might be called off, though Salford assistant-coach Krisnan Isu said yesterday (Wednesday): “I think we will field a team. We might have some boys coming in, we haven’t confirmed that yet. We never know who’s going to be part of the team, or who’s part of the club.”

Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell says his side are preparing to play at Salford Red Devils on Sunday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

For his part, Wakefield team boss Daryl Powell - speaking at his weekly preview press conference today - stressed Trinity’s only option is to prepare as normal. “We haven’t had any communication either way,” he revealed. “We are just getting on with it. I don’t think we can even worry about that; it’ll come when it comes, if there is a decision. As far as I am aware, we are playing on Sunday.”

Powell admitted it is a challenge getting ready for a game without any idea of who will be playing for the opposition, but he insisted: “Our prep’ has been great and the boys have trained class today. We’ve done a lot of 13-on-13, really intense and we are in a great place. We are playing Sunday, that’s it.”

A Red Devils fans’ group, The 1873, are planning a march to Sunday’s game as part of a “lawful and peaceful” against the club’s owners. There is no suggestion the match itself will be disrupted and Powell is confident his team won’t be affected.

“I don’t think there’s much we can do about it, apart from make players aware and just get on with the game,” he said. “We will make players aware of different scenarios, but we are ready to play and whatever happens, happens. We’ll just turn up and manage what we need to manage on the day.”

Assistant-coach Krisnan Inu is confident Salford Red Devils will have a team for Sunday's game v Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Meanwhile, Powell confirmed Wakefield offered to loan some players to Salford last week, but were turned down. “We offered them a couple and they chose not to take those players, which is their prerogative,” he said. “Once you get towards the end of the season it’s a bit harder. The reserve competition is being played this week as well, which makes it a bit harder, but everyone has been asked if they can support Salford, which I think most teams are.”

And the Trinity boss stressed: “It is important we stick with it and get them through to the end of the season and take it from there. I know clubs are helping out and that’s something we need to do for the betterment of the game and for Salford. It is such a tough situation, probably unheard of in rugby league.”