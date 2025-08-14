Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos squad news: star duo ruled out as rookies earn first call-up

Two teenage rookies have been drafted into Leeds Rhinos’ squad for Saturday’s derby at Castleford Tigers after a pair of star forwards were ruled out.

As revealed by the Yorkshire Evening Post, prop Cooper Jenkins suffered an ankle injury in training this week. He has undergone scans and is expected to be out of action for around a fortnight. Co-captain/loose-forward Cameron Smith has failed to recover from a back problem which has seen him miss the past two games and also drops out of Rhinos’ 21.

They are replaced by academy loose-forward Jacob Stead and second-rower Zac Lloyd, who have been called into the initial squad for the first time. Forward Ben Littlewood and winger Riley Lumb retain their place, after playing for Salford Red Devils at Hull FC last Sunday on a one-week loan.

Leeds Rhinos prop Cooper Jenkins is facing around two weeks on the casualty list. Picture by David Harrison.

Tigers’ 21 includes outside-back Elliot Wallis who joined them this week on loan from Huddersfield Giants. He featured for Rhinos’ reserves earlier this year under a similar arrangement, but did not make a first team appearance.

Centre Daejarn Asi and under-18s back Alfie Lindsay are also drafted in. Lindsay played alongside Stead and Lloyd for Yorkshire academy against Lancashire two weeks ago. Fletcher Rooney, Josh Hodson and the suspended Jeremiah Simbiken drop out from the 21 named ahead of last Saturday’s defeat at Hull KR.

Rhinos’ initial squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Jake Connor, Jack Sinfield, Riley Lumb, Ben Littlewood, Kallum Watkins, Presley Cassell, Chris Hankinson, Jacob Stead, Zak Lloyd.

Tigers’ 21 is: Tex Hoy, Sam Wood, Daejarn Asi, George Lawler, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, George Griffin, Cain Robb, Sam Hall, Muizz Mustapha, Louis Senior, Josh Simm, George Hill, Jenson Windley, Brad Singleton, Tom Amone, Chris Atkin, Joe Stimson, Elliot Wallis, Alfie Lindsay.