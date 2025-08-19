Unsung hero, Grand Final-bound, Joe Shorrocks deal explained: latest Leeds Rhinos talking points

Having comfortably side-stepped a banana skin at Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos face a much sterner test this week.

Thursday’s visitors Hull KR are six points clear at the top of the table and closing in on the second part of a potential treble, but there’s a good vibe around Rhinos at the moment. The 64-6 win against Castleford came at the end of a week when coach Brad Arthur confirmed he’s staying on next year and one of the club’s three men’s sides have already secured a Grand Final spot. Here’s five talking points.

1: Super Mac. Second-rower James McDonnell is one of Betfred Super League’s unsung heroes. The Wigan-born 25-year-old is in England’s Ashes train-on squad so maybe it’s unfair to describe him as underrated, but he’s one of those players who does the hard work which often goes unnoticed, by outsiders at least. Ever-present this season, McDonnell plays big minutes and is a key cog in Rhinos’ impressive defensive machine. He had a shaky spell earlier this year when he made too many errors, but has been consistently good in the last few games. Previous coach Rohan Smith’s policy of recruiting promising players who were untested at the top level had some failures, but McDonnell is its resounding success.

2: Something in reserve. Rhinos started taking their reserve team seriously this year and it has paid off with a place in the Grand Final. Rhinos, defeated only once, will finish top of the table and book a home showpiece if they beat second-bottom Bradford Bulls in their last league game next month.

Leeds Rhinos' unsung hero James McDonnell takes on Daejarn Asi of Castleford Tigers. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

They’ve done it with largely an academy side, bolstered by a few grizzled veterans such as Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb and Jack Sinfield. The under-18s have also lost one game, to unbeaten leaders Warrington Wolves and are set to end the season second on the academy table.

Chev Walker, who masterminded Rhinos academy’s Grand Final win in 2022 before stepping down for a couple of seasons, is in charge of both teams, alongside his role as transition-coach. He has done an outstanding job as a young, up and coming coach and should be on the radar whenever a club is looking for a new team boss.

3: Cassell in the sky. Whatever level a player comes from, it is a big step up into Super League. Not many youngsters instantly look at home, but 18-year-old forward Presley Cassell is to the manor born. That coach Brad Arthur was prepared to start him at prop against Castleford, in his first senior appearance, says a lot, as does the fact he was left on until the second change, after 29 minutes, by which time he had already scored his first top-flight try.

Leeds Rhinos' Presley Cassell, Chris Hankinson, Ben Littlewood and Morgan Gannon get a feel for their surroundings ahead of the 64-6 win at Castleford Tigers.Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

As a young player, dips are inevitable and he is almost certain to have his bad days, but Rhinos have been excited about Cassell ever since he joined their scholarship and nothing he has done so far suggests he was over-hyped. With a full pre-season under Arthur, he has every chance of being a regular in the 17 next year.

4: Needs must. Rhinos' signing of loose-forward Joe Shorrocks from Salford Red Devils has surprised many fans, but makes sense. Leeds have a lengthy injury list, particularly in the pack and there’s no return date for number 13 Cameron Smith, who is struggling with a persistent back problem.

Youngsters Cassell and Ben Littlewood have taken their opportunity, but at the moment there are no fit forwards in the first team squad who aren’t getting game time. Huge matches lie ahead, it wouldn’t be fair to throw rookies straight out of the academy in at the deep end and at this time of year and options from other clubs are very limited. Heads might be scratched if Shorrocks signs a longer contract, but by arranging a loan deal for the rest of this season Rhinos have brought in an experienced, battle-hardened player who will add extra depth to the squad and has proved he can do a job at Super League level.

5: Pens run dry. Only three penalties were awarded in the game at Castleford - two of them in the second half - and all went to the home team. That’s remarkable discipline by both sides and credit to referee Aaron Moore for letting the game flow. Though Rhinos did receive the only set-restart, scoring that many points without getting a single penalty is a remarkable and quite possibly unique achievement.