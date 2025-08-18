Disciplinary news: star banned for Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR game as match review panel issue 3 charges

A star name will be missing from Thursday’s big clash between Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR at AMT Headingley.

Hull KR’s veteran pack leader Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been handed a two-match ban which will keep him out of this week’s game and the visit of St Helens eight days later. The 36-year-old former New Zealand Test prop was today (Monday) charged by the RFL’s match review panel with ‘striking with hand, arm, elbow or shoulder’ during last Friday’s 10-6 win at Wigan Warriors. The Robins’ victory moved them six points clear at the top of Betfred Super League.

No action was taken during the game against Waerea-Hargreaves, who was the ball carrier when the incident occurred. Opponent Tyler Dupree left the field for a head injury assessment, which he passed. The panel rated it a grade C offence, earning Hargreaves five penalty points.

Hull KR';s Jared Waerea-Hargreaves. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

That took him to 13.5 in the past 12 months and he was suspended for two matches. Players have until noon on Tuesday to challenge charges issued by the panel. Any appeals will be held later the same day, but an additional game will be added to the punishment if the original verdict is upheld.

Huddersfield Giants’ Taane Milne was handed five penalty points and fined for grade C ‘foul and abusive language towards match officials’ during yesterday’s 52-4 drubbing at St Helens. That took Milne, who was sin-binned for dissent, to a total of nine points and he was handed a one-match ban and fine.

Catalans Dragons’ Tevita Pangai Junior received three penalty points for grade B ‘late contact on passer’ in the 30-22 defeat at Warrington Wolves last Thursday. His total for the year is now 5.5 and he was fined. Suspensions begin when players reach six points. There were no charges from other games in Super League round 22, including Leeds Rhinos’ 64-6 win at Castleford Tigers.