Predicted team: how Leeds Rhinos could line up for Challenge Cup 3rd round v Wests Warriors

Rhinos will meet Southern Conference side Wests Warriors at AMT Headingley on Saturday, February 8 - exactly a week before their Betfred Super League opener against Wakefield Trinity on the same ground. Arthur has never previously coached in the Challenge Cup and next week will be Leeds’ first game against non-league opposition since January, 1988, when they beat Cumbrian team Kells 28-0 in a preliminary round tie played at Whitehaven.

Ahead of a gruelling campaign and having lost winger Maika Sivo to a season-long knee injury in last Sunday’s Ash Handley testimonial against Wigan Warriors, Arthur will have to balance the need to pick a winning side with protecting his first-choice players. The Rhinos team boss has already said he will be “smart” with team selection, while also respecting the competition and Wests Warriors.

Injuries in the full-time squad will restrict Arthur’s options, with fringe players Ned McCormack, Max Simpson, Fegus McCormack and Ben Littlewood - who might have come into contention - all on the casualty list, alongside Lachie Miller, Sivo, Jarrod O’Connor and Alfie Edgell from Rhinos’ top-20. That means Arthur will have no choice but to field some of his senior players.

There could also be a call up for some youngsters who aren’t members of the first team squad, but have trained with them in pre-season and featured in warm-up matches. Arthur will name an initial 21 two days before the tie, but here’s how Leeds could line up.

1 . Full-back: Joe Diskin Played in both pre-season games and - on that evidence - wouldn't let the side down if called up from the academy for a competitive debut.

2 . Wing: Riley Lumb The Cup tie is a good opportunity to give Leeds' highly-rated 20-year-old winger some game time following Maika Sivo's season-long injury.

3 . Centre: Jake Connor It might be an opportunity to give the new signing a run at centre, having played full-back in pre-season.

4 . Centre: Ash Handley Unless someone's brought into the 17 from the academy, or makes a shock return from injury, Rhinos' co-captain may be needed.

5 . Wing: Jack Smith Having played in the Championship for Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls last year, Smith got some Rhinos game time in pre-season and could be in line for his senior debut.