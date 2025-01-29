Predicted team: how Leeds Rhinos could line up for Challenge Cup 3rd round v Wests Warriors

By Peter Smith
Published 29th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Coach Brad Arthur faces some tricky selection decisions ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ first competitive game of the season, in the Challenge Cup third round.

Rhinos will meet Southern Conference side Wests Warriors at AMT Headingley on Saturday, February 8 - exactly a week before their Betfred Super League opener against Wakefield Trinity on the same ground. Arthur has never previously coached in the Challenge Cup and next week will be Leeds’ first game against non-league opposition since January, 1988, when they beat Cumbrian team Kells 28-0 in a preliminary round tie played at Whitehaven.

Ahead of a gruelling campaign and having lost winger Maika Sivo to a season-long knee injury in last Sunday’s Ash Handley testimonial against Wigan Warriors, Arthur will have to balance the need to pick a winning side with protecting his first-choice players. The Rhinos team boss has already said he will be “smart” with team selection, while also respecting the competition and Wests Warriors.

Injuries in the full-time squad will restrict Arthur’s options, with fringe players Ned McCormack, Max Simpson, Fegus McCormack and Ben Littlewood - who might have come into contention - all on the casualty list, alongside Lachie Miller, Sivo, Jarrod O’Connor and Alfie Edgell from Rhinos’ top-20. That means Arthur will have no choice but to field some of his senior players.

There could also be a call up for some youngsters who aren’t members of the first team squad, but have trained with them in pre-season and featured in warm-up matches. Arthur will name an initial 21 two days before the tie, but here’s how Leeds could line up.

Played in both pre-season games and - on that evidence - wouldn’t let the side down if called up from the academy for a competitive debut.

1. Full-back: Joe Diskin

Played in both pre-season games and - on that evidence - wouldn’t let the side down if called up from the academy for a competitive debut. Photo: Tony Johnson

The Cup tie is a good opportunity to give Leeds’ highly-rated 20-year-old winger some game time following Maika Sivo’s season-long injury.

2. Wing: Riley Lumb

The Cup tie is a good opportunity to give Leeds’ highly-rated 20-year-old winger some game time following Maika Sivo’s season-long injury. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

It might be an opportunity to give the new signing a run at centre, having played full-back in pre-season.

3. Centre: Jake Connor

It might be an opportunity to give the new signing a run at centre, having played full-back in pre-season. Photo: Tony Johnson

Unless someone’s brought into the 17 from the academy, or makes a shock return from injury, Rhinos’ co-captain may be needed.

4. Centre: Ash Handley

Unless someone’s brought into the 17 from the academy, or makes a shock return from injury, Rhinos’ co-captain may be needed. Photo: Tony Johnson

Having played in the Championship for Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls last year, Smith got some Rhinos game time in pre-season and could be in line for his senior debut.

5. Wing: Jack Smith

Having played in the Championship for Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls last year, Smith got some Rhinos game time in pre-season and could be in line for his senior debut. Photo: Tony Johnson

Rhinos will probably need an experienced head in the halves. Somebody could be tried out of position, but Frawley may get the nod.

6. Stand-off: Matt Frawley

Rhinos will probably need an experienced head in the halves. Somebody could be tried out of position, but Frawley may get the nod. Photo: Tony Johnson

