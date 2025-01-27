Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos will take non-league Wests Warriors seriously in their upcoming Challenge Cup tie, co-captain Ash Handley insists.

All 12 Betfred Super League clubs were seeded to be drawn away against lower-ranked opponents when they enter the Cup in round three and - after four successive losses to top-flight rivals - Handley admitted the showdown with Southern Conference side Wests in two weeks’ time will be a “different” challenge.

The venue has yet to be announced, but the amateurs are keen to play at AMT Headingley, despite their home draw. The game will be played over the weekend of February 8/9, with Leeds kicking off their Super League campaign at home to Wakefield Trinity the following Saturday.

Though Leeds will be expected to rattle up a cricket score, whatever side coach Brad Arthur puts out, Handley pledged: “We’ve got to take every round seriously.”

Ash Handley scores for Leeds Rhinos in his testimonial game against Wigan Warriors. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

He said: “That’s our first competitive game of the year and we want to start as strongly as possible and put our best foot forward going into the season. We’ll be taking it as seriously as we can. I’ve not [played against an amateur team] before, but we’ll be doing everything we can to win that game and try and progress in the competition.

Rhinos’ Super League rivals St Helens - against West Hull - and Hull FC, who face York Acorn, have also been drawn against non-league opponents. The Cup’s new format, which sees top-flight sides enter in round three, has led to questions being raised over the safety of amateur players going up against full-time professionals.

But Handley, who played community rugby for Oulton Raiders, reckons the seeded draw is “a good idea”. He said. “It is always good to play against opposition you wouldn’t normally play against.

Leeds Rhinos' Ash Handley seen during his testimonial game against Wigan Warriors. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“The last few times, we’ve played Saints, Wigan - teams you play in Super League all the time. It is a bit different, I don’t know if it was meant to pan out this way, playing an amateur side, but I think the concept of maybe having a League One or Championship side is pretty good.”

Leeds will be without their star off-season signing Maika Sivo after a scan confirmed he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during yesterday’s 22-4 win over Wigan Warriors in Handley’s testimonial game. He won’t play this season and the news is a huge blow to Leeds, Sivo and Handley, who admitted he was relishing partnering the Fijian Test winger on Rhinos’ left-edge.

Other than the loss of Sivo, Handley felt there were positive signs from the game. Speaking before the scan results were known, he said the match - played in wind and driving rain - was good practice for when the real business starts.“Conditions are going to be like that for several weeks,” Handley said.

“It’s going to be end-to-end and a bit of cycle, there’s not going to be many flashy plays so you have got to win like that and it was a great performance to show we can win gritty. If we can add aspects in attack - moving the ball about as well - in the weeks to come, I think we’ll be in good stead.”

Maika Sivo gives Ash Handley a hug following the co-captain's try in the win over Wigan. Sivo's joy was short lived as he suffered a season-ending injury later in the game. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Both teams started with a first-choice lineup before giving young players an opportunity in the second half. Handley added: “It was good to play against a strong side, to see where we’re at. Training has been pretty intense, but you have to do it in a game as well. It was a good performance, especially in defence in the first half, so it’s looking promising.”

Sivo’s injury took some of the shine off what Handley felt was “a really special occasion”. He added: “I wanted to get a good performance out as a team and enjoy it, but I wanted it to be just a normal game. I just wanted to play well, as I always try to do.

“I was a little bit nervous, for obvious reasons, but it was nice to get over for that early try and settle the nerves a bit - it couldn’t have been written any better. I thought we were pretty dominant in the first half, when it was full-strength against full-strength.

“I wanted us to get the win for the team and obviously for me as well, so it was brilliant. It was an awful day weather-wise so I appreciate the fans who came out. I can’t say thank you enough.”