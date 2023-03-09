Poching - who played for and was on the coaching staff at both clubs - will return to New Zealand, where he was born, in the middle of next month.

One of Poching’s sons, Kobe, is staying on as a player at Wakefield and the 49-year-old former Samoa international reflected: “I probably make the mistake, when I tell people, of saying I am ‘going home’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is as much home as anywhere. I have lived here longer than I have lived anywhere else.

Willie Poching on the attack for Rhinos against Huddersfield in 2006. Picture by Steve Riding.

“There’s some reasons for going home and family is a big one, but it is tough leaving because it has been so good for us here and a big part of our lives. Two of our sons are going to stay here, so that gives us a big reason to come back.

“We’ve made family friends for life here, through the kids’ rugby and school and through my work and my wife’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve met some fantastic people and the biggest thing has been the life my kids have had. I am grateful to this place for everything we’ve had over the last 25 years.”

Poching’s first taste of English rugby league was two games with Hunslet Hawks in 1998 and when Wakefield Trinity Wildcats won promotion that year he was signed to their first Super League squad.

Willie Poching swoops for a loose ball for Wakefield against St Helens in 2000. Picture by Ben Duffy/SWpix.com.

After a spell as Wakefield captain, he joined Rhinos in 2002 and remained there until hanging up his boots at the end of 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then had stints as an assistant-coach at Leeds, Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves, Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield and succeeded Chris Chester as Trinity’s team boss in 2021, but his contract was not renewed at the end of last season.

“I am still going to look over here for jobs, but I’ll see how things go at home as well,” Poching confirmed.

“I haven’t lived in New Zealand for 28 years and I understand it’s a different place. That’s probably the scary bit, starting all over again.”

Willie Poching was head-coach of Trinity last season. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poching would like to get back into coaching “if an opportunity arises”, but added: “I’d like to do more radio and tv, talking about the game.

“I have a pretty strong passion for that sort of thing as well so I will look at some of that and see where it leads.”

Reflecting on his time in charge of Trinity, Poching insisted: “I am still proud of how we approached things and went about things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always thought if I had the opportunity to coach I’d do it my way and I’ve got no regrets about that.

“I learned some lessons from it and if I’m able to sit in that seat again at some stage I’ll take those lessons with me.

“I am proud of what I and some of my staff did; we were more successful last year than the year before as far as the win column and we bought in some young kids. I thought we’d be better for the future, but they decided to go a different way and that’s their prerogative.”

Poching will be a radio summariser at Friday’s game between the clubs. He said: “Leeds will be confident, buoyed by that massive win at St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a big night for Saints, their first home game of the season and bringing the World Club trophy back, so it wasn’t like they weren’t up for the game.

“It was a massive result for Leeds and a massive performance. They were well and truly beaten up at Warrington two weeks prior and the work [coach] Rohan Smith and his team have done since then will make them hard to beat this week.

“The contest of the game has changed with them having won last week. If they hadn’t, it would have been must-win for both teams, but they’ll be a bit more comfortable and relaxed, without being over confident or complacent.”

But Poching stressed: “Wakefield were much better against Huddersfield last week, especially defensively, after conceding 60 points to Wigan the week before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were a lot more aggressive and connected and they stuck at it for the whole game. I thought Liam Hood and Jordie Crowther made the difference, just their energy and how they compete on every play.

“That made [Kevin] Proctor and the other players better, but what they’ve got to do is score points.