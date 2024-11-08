Third Leeds Rhinos ace completes move to Women's Super League rivals St Helens

Former Women’s Super League young player of the year Caitlin Casey has become the third player to move from Leeds Rhinos to St Helens.

Casey played community rugby for Swillington and Oulton Raidettes and made her Rhinos debut in 2023, having come through the club’s academy. She was named top young player in Betfred Women’s Super League that season, after playing against Saints at Wembley and in Leeds’ Grand Final defeat by York Valkyrie.

Caitlin Casey, who has signed for St Helens after leaving Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

She collected a second Challenge Cup runner’s-up medal this year, also against Saints and was promoted from the England Knights performance squad into the senior national set up. Like Hoyle and Hardcastle, she turned down interest from Wigan Warriors to join Saints.

Casey, who scored 14 tries and a similar number of goals in 36 games for Leeds, said: “I’m looking forward to a fresh start and just getting stuck in with girls in pre-season. I've been enjoying my time at Leeds and it was great for my first few seasons, but I feel like I'm ready for a bit of change.

“I found out Dek and Craig [Derek Hardman and Craig Richards] were coaching and I’m really excited from the little bits I've had at England with them. I want to be the best player I can be and I feel like I can do that in a Saints shirt.”

Richards said: “I’m really excited to get to work with Caitlin. Her talents are clear to see and there is much more to come from her. We want to help Catlin further develop over the coming years.”