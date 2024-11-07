England rugby league legend Amy Hardcastle reveals why she left Leeds Rhinos to rejoin St Helens

England legend Amy Hardcastle has explained her decision to leave Leeds Rhinos and rejoin St Helens.

Saints confirmed the centre’s signing today, immediately after Rhinos revealed she, forward Shona Hoyle and half-back Caitlin Casey have left the club. Hoyle and Casey are expected to follow her to TW Stadium.

Hardcastle moved to Leeds from Saints ahead of the 2023 season and her 32 games for Rhinos included back-to-back Wembley appearances and last year’s Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final. The 35-year-old began her career with local side Siddal and spent 10 years at Bradford Bulls before joining Saints in 2020, where she scored 50 tries in 28 games. She won her 28th England cap in last Saturday’s 82-0 hammering of Wales at AMT Headingley.

Amy Hardcastle on the attack for Leeds Rhinos during this year's Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens at Wembley. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“It has been a big two years at Leeds,” Hardcastle said. “My reasons for going were to be close to home and support my daughter, but I believe with my daughter being a little bit older now - and her understanding - it feels within myself right to be able to do things more for me instead of doing things for other people. I thank Leeds a lot for the last two years. I learned a lot about myself while I’ve been there.”

Rhinos have been hit by the departure or retirement of several of their biggest names over recent months, including captain Hanna Butcher, forward Beth Lockwood, long-serving three-quarter Sophie Robinson and England prop Zoe Hornby, but Hardcastle reckons they will bounce back. She added: “Some of the younger ones coming through at that club are incredible and I wish Leeds all the best.”

Though Wigan were keen to sign Hardcastle, she believes the chance to play under joint team bosses Craig Richards and Derek Hardman - who coached her at England and Saints respectively - was too good to turn down. “I want to be able to still compete at the level I do,” she stressed.

“I still want to be getting picked at international level and I know Craig and Dek will get the best out of me, which will keep me at that level. I'm pushing to get to that next World Cup.”