A second England women’s star has rejoined St Helens after leaving Leeds Rhinos.

Forward Shona Hoyle is back at TW Stadium, the day after centre Amy Hardcastle made the same move. Half-back Caitin Casey - the third player confirmed as leaving Leeds yesterday (Thursday) - is also expected to sign for Saints.

Hoyle, 31, joined Leeds from Saints a year ago and made 16 appearances. She began her career with Halifax club Siddal and had spells at Featherstone Rovers, Bradford Bulls, Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants before moving to Saints in 2022. She earned her 20th England cap in last week’s 82-0 hammering of Wales at AMT Headingley.

Shona Hoyle played for Leeds Rhinos agianst St Helens in this year's Betfred Women's Challenge Cup final at Wembley. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Wigan Warriors had hoped to sign Hoyle and Hardcastle, but the pair were keen to play under Saints’ new joint coaching team of Derek Hardman, now in his second spell in charge at the Merseyside club and former England boss Craig Richards.

“I wanted to be closer to home, my family, my son, my fiance and life was easier with being at Leeds, but with Dek and Craig coming back, I really wanted to be coached by them both,” Hoyle said. “I'm very excited, happy to be back in the Red V, but also really looking forward to being around the girls and being with Dek and Craig, which is really exciting.

“I can learn loads, keep learning and keep developing my game. I can learn loads from [Richards] especially, as he was a forward player like myself.”

Hardcastle, Hoyle and 19-year-old Casey are among a host of first-choice players to retire or leave Leeds in recent months, alongside the likes of Zoe Hornby, Hanna Butcher, Beth Lockwood and Sophie Robinson. Rhinos, who also have several key players on their long-term injury list, now face a major rebuilding project ahead of the 2025 Betfred Women’s Super League season.