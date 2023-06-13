The Challenge Cup exit against Bradford Bulls in 2019 was arguably more embarrassing, against a part-time team on national television.

Leeds were the only side beaten by relegated London Broncos in the 2014 Super League season, but that came with a weakened lineup a week before a Challenge Cup final appearance.

Losing at home to Toronto Wolfpack in the 2018 middle-eights was a shocker, however it was the final game of the year and safety was assured.

Rhinos' Cup defeat at Bradford in 2019 was arguably worse, but Sunday's loss agianst Wakefield was a new Super League low. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

But as Betfred Super League results go, at a meaningful time in the season and with the strongest-available side on the field, last Sunday’s disaster was rock bottom.

Trinity had lost their previous 16 matches, going back to the final game of last season, were without a dozen first-choice players and had a man sent-off early in the second half.

A team who had led just three times previously this year went 10 points ahead twice and finished with 24 points, which is four times their average in 2023.

Twenty two per cent of the points scored by Wakefield in the league this season came in last weekend’s game. Leeds are down on troops, but not to the same extent as Trinity. Man for man, Rhinos had an overwhelming advantage, but were out-played by a team who did the basics, took their chances and simply wanted it more.

Dejection for Rhinos as Wakefield celebrate. Picture by Simon Hulme.

On the few occasions Rhinos managed to hold on to the ball, they scored three tries with relative ease. But some of their mistakes were comical - knocking on untouched when it was easier to score (twice), kicking a drop out into touch on the full, being trapped in possession near their own line, messing up from the opposition’s kick-offs (twice) - it would need an article longer than this one to list them all.

The fact this came a week after Rhinos lost to second-bottom Castleford Tigers adds insult to injury. Between them, the competition’s two lowliest clubs have won four games all season; three against Leeds and when they played each other.

Rhinos remain eighth in the table, but have lost six of their last seven league and cup games. Hard to believe the Wakefield debacle came just 30 days after Rhinos, with a player sent-off, won 40-18 at Wigan Warriors.

Clearly, something has to change, quickly. Pressure - from fans at least - is mounting on coach Rohan Smith and the buck inevitably stops with him. His team selections and tactics can be questioned, but he’s not the one making ridiculous errors.

Rhinos have had enough turmoil - five coaches or coaching teams since Brian McDermott was dismissed in 2018 - and if Smith were to go, who could they find that’s better? There was nobody available just 13 months ago.

The bottom line is, the players are letting themselves, their coach, the club and fans down and should take responsibility. They are better than they are showing and effort isn’t lacking, but the harder they try, the worse they get.

What is there still to play for? Unless there’s a startling upsurge, the play-offs look out of reach and they won’t get relegated, not because they are too good, but owing to the fact Trinity need six more wins to overtake them and that isn’t likely.

So planning has to be done for next year. More contract extensions, after Jack Sinfield’s last week, are in the pipeline, but fans want to see players brought in - ones who will improve the squad.

As for 2023, maybe it’s time to give some of those outside the top-20 a run of games - the likes of Luke Hooley, Sinfield, Leon Ruan, who was one of the few positives on his debut last weekend and Alfie Edgell.

They are the future of the club and couldn’t do much worse than the last two weeks, plus some players who have been struggling need taking out of the firing line and given a chance to rebuild confidence in the reserves or on loan.

But it’s not as easy as making wholesale changes. Smith also has a duty of care, it’s unsafe to throw youngsters in before they are ready and unfair on them to chuck them into a sink or swim situation when the team is struggling.

It’s a results business and Smith can’t give up the top-six fight, however tall an order it looks now, so it’s not possible to just go all out with the next generation.