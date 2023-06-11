Leeds Rhinos suffered the most embarrassing result in their Super League history on Sunday when they handed injury-ravaged - and 12-man - Wakefield Trinity a first win of the season.

Leeds Rhinos suffered the most embarrassing result in their Super League history on Sunday when they handed injury-ravaged - and 12-man - Wakefield Trinity a first win of the season.

Leeds were almost comically inept in a 24-14 defeat and it’s hard to imagine they could have played worse if they had tried.

It was a remarkable result for Trinity, who had French debutant Hugo Salabrio sent-off for a dangerous throw on Richie Myler four minutes into the second half. He lost the ball near Leeds’ line and upended the Rhinos man after he picked up.

Trinity are back to within four points of second-bottom Castleford Tigers. Leeds’ season is effectively over.

Trinity hadn’t scored first since round one, against Catalans Dragons, but after 11 minutes Leeds needlessly turned the ball over in their half, Blake Austin passing to Mikolaj Oledzki on the last and in the resulting set Will Dagger’s kick was knocked back by Lee Kershaw and Jack Croft touched down.

It was only the third time Wakefield had been in front this season and they were 10 up by the end of the first quarter when debutant Romain Franco crossed from Jowitt’s cut-out pass.

Leeds missed 2 chances before the opener, Oledzki stepping into space but not being able to find his support, then Austin threw a lovely dummy, only had the full-back to beat and simply dropped the ball.

Before Franco’s try, Austin’s long pass found Nene Macdonald who only had to catch it to score. He didn’t.

When Rhinos began to so the basics right, they scored two tries in rapid succession - Cameron Smith off a one-two with Richie Myler and Leon Ruan on his debut from Myler’s pass. Rhyse Martin converted the first and hit a post with the second.

After the red card, Austin hoofed a drop out into touch and dagger took the two. Austin then scored a fine solo try, but Martin let the restart bounce into touch, Rhinos were caught offside and another penalty levelled the scores again.

Soon after, Ash Hanley was sin-binned for tripping Franco and Matty Ashurst went over from Jowitt’s pass to make it 18-14; then Myler dropped a high kick by Morgan Smith who followed up to score a try which Dagger converted.

Here’s how the players rated.

1 . Full-back: Ash Handley (no 5) Leeds conceded two tries when he was in the sin-bin 3. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Wing: Nene Macdonald (no 4) A serious case of the dropsies before being concussed, ironically after a good catch 2. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Centre: Luis Roberts Looked out of his depth 2. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Rhyse Martin (no 12) Two huge errors from kick-offs, off day with the boot 3. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales